Florida Faith and Freedom Coalition backs Jonathan Tallman for HD 4

Faith-based group weighs in on a competitive primary race.

The Florida Faith and Freedom Coalition is backing Niceville Republican Jonathan Tallman in the race to succeed exiting Rep. Mel Ponder in House District 4.

“Jonathan Tallman will fight for Northwest Florida in the House, and most importantly, he won’t forget the voters who sent him there,” said Mark Phillips, the group’s statewide field director.

“As a man who cares deeply for his neighbors as well as his own family, Jonathan Tallman is exactly the leader we need to continue Representative Mel Ponder’s great work in standing up for our values in the Florida House. His passion for empowering families and supporting our veterans and active duty military, will benefit the entire state. We’re excited for him to join his fellow conservatives in the Florida House.”

The Florida Faith and Freedom Coalition is a faith-based get-out-the-vote organization. Tallman’s commitment to issues relevant to faith-based voters earned him the nod, according to a press release.

The coalition plans to spend $50 million helping President Donald Trump and down ballot candidates this cycle, with much of the money supporting door knocking, church and precinct organization, direct mail, and digital advertising in the Sunshine State.

“I am honored to have received this endorsement from the Florida Faith and Freedom Coalition,” Tallman said. “Florida is entering uncharted territory, but we know how to recover from disasters as well as any state in the nation — maybe better.

“I have full confidence and faith that we’ll come back stronger than ever from this dire public health and economic situation. The Faith and Freedom Coalition endorsement recognizes my commitment to get our state back on its feet and protect our most vulnerable citizens, both now and in the future.”

Tallman faces Jeff HinklePatt Maney and Sandra Atkinson in the Republican primary for the seat.

Thus far, Hinkle leads the money race thanks to a $500,000 candidate loan. The Okaloosa Republican Party has raised another $40,591 in outside money and has about $496,000 in the bank.

Maney has raised $122,185 and has about $96,000 in the bank; Tallman has raised $53,905 and has about $41,000 on hand; and Atkinson trails with around $11,000 raised and $2,000 banked.

Tallman and Hinkle have each qualified for the ballot by petition.

No Democrat has filed for the seat, though if one does, HD 4’s strong GOP lean ensures the Republican nominee will succeed Ponder in November.

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

