Coronavirus cases in Pinellas climb to 479 with 13 deaths

DOH reports that 92 have been hospitalized in Pinellas, which includes residents and nonresidents. Local hospitals reported 44% available bed capacity on Monday night with 39% capacity for adult ICU beds.

“Hospitalizations is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness,” DOH said. “These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time.”

As of Monday night, DOH reported that 9,055 people had been tested in Pinellas with 8,498 testing negative. Nine tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 69. DOH said 5.3% of test results were coming back as positive.

Most cases in St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Largo

DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 431 of the cases in Pinellas on Monday morning. St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Largo are still the county’s hot spots. St. Petersburg has the most cases with 129, another 98 are Clearwater residents, 58 from Largo, 29 from Seminole, 28 from Palm Harbor, 22 from Tarpon Springs, 16 from Dunedin, 10 from Pinellas Park, eight from Clearwater Beach, six each from Safety Harbor and Oldsmar, three each from Belleair, Indian Rocks Beach and Gulfport, two each from Bay Pines, Belleair Bluffs and Madeira Beach, and one each from Belleair Beach, Kenneth City, North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island and South Pasadena.

Twenty-one cases were reported in long-term care facilities.

Five deaths reported last week

The county’s death toll remains at 13 with five of those deaths reported from April 7-11. DOH reported the death of a 74-year-old man on Saturday night, which was not travel-related.

Two deaths were reported April 10, a 78-year-old woman who had traveled to Washington, D.C. and in Florida, and a 75-year-old man who had traveled to New York.

DOH reported the death of a 56-year-old woman on April 8 and a 76-year-old woman on April 7. Neither was travel-related.

The county’s first death attributed to coronavirus reported on March 23 was a 52-year-old male. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. The county’s second travel-related death was an 82-year-old man who had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.