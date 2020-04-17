Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.17.20

All week, I’ve asked folks to read my latest hot take. School closures, the unemployment system’s collapse, and the political messaging of the coronavirus era through the lens of The Wire.

Today, I’m asking not asking you to read; I’m asking you to listen. Not to me, but Steve Vancore.

The veteran political consultant recently lost the love of his life, Rep. Kristen Jacobs, after a long battle with cancer.

There are tears, yes. But there is also hope and inspiration.

Jacobs’ story of rebuilding a life shattered by domestic violence, and fighting her way into the hearts of Floridians as an impassioned elected leader with a passion for clean water is uplifting. Her death, coming amid a global pandemic, is heart-wrenching.

Hearing Vancore recount it in this extended interview only amplifies those qualities.

Vancore describes how he and other family members took on caring for Jacobs in her final days without much help, knowing that if she had to go to the hospital, they couldn’t be by her side to ease her path.

Grab a box of tissues and put the kettle on for this harrowing tale of life, love, loss, and perseverance.

To listen, click here: hunkeringdown.fireside.fm/46

___

President Donald Trump revealed his guidelines Thursday for three phases of reopening the country as states look to put the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in the past.

The “gradual process,” dubbed Opening Up America Again, follows no exact timeline, but makes clear that the return to normalcy will be a longer process than Trump initially planned. It mostly reinforces the plans already under development by Governors — Florida’s task force meets for the first time today — and asks them to consider localizing the criteria based on where outbreaks have occurred, such as in cities.

“You’re going to call your own shots,” Trump told the Governors Thursday afternoon in a conference call, according to The Associated Press. “We’re going to be standing alongside you.”

Three criteria, namely a downward trajectory in reported symptoms and cases and robust hospital preparedness would allow states to take the next step down the three phases.

Under Phase One, public venues like restaurants and movie theaters could reopen with strict social distancing procedures. In Phase Two, school, youth activities, visitation at medical facilities, gatherings of up to 50 people and bars would be allowed. In Phase Three, all at-risk people could interact in public again, and all workplaces could open, but with social distancing measures.

DeSantis weighed-in on those guidelines after the call with Governors but didn’t yet say where Florida fell on the opening criteria. The number of new cases plateaued or perhaps began declining, nearly two weeks ago.

“I think we can look at the indications and see how things are trending with cases, how things are trending with influenza-like illnesses as those get reported through our surveillance system, and you can see what direction this is going, see if there are any outbreaks,” he said.

— EXECUTIVE SUMMARY —

— Worldwide, there have been more than 2,100,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 140,000 deaths.

— Trump said the U.S. would reopen “one careful step at a time,” and told Governors they would call the shots about when to lift restrictions in their states. Read more here.

— More than 5 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total in the month since the pandemic was declared to 22 million, effectively erasing a decade worth of job creation. Read more here.

— The U.K. also added three weeks to its restrictions as total infections there topped 100,000.

— Japan declared a national emergency and said it would provide individuals with cash payments of 100,000 yen, or nearly $1,000.

— The official death count in Spain is closing in on 20,000, but there are signs that the actual toll may be far higher. The country is recounting to include any deaths that may have been missed.

— A study authored by Harvard University researchers suggests that intermittent social distancing might be necessary until 2022 if no vaccine or pharmaceutical treatments for the coronavirus are found. Read more here.

— Some Roman Catholics may be returning to church after a diocese in New Mexico announced it would allow a small number of people to attend public celebrations of Mass in what could be the first move to alter a diocese-declared ban on public services in the U.S. Read more here.

— TOP STORIES —

“Your risk of getting sick from COVID-19 may lie in your genes” via Kristen V. Brown and Michelle Fay Cortez of Bloomberg — Some people experience COVID-19 as nothing more than a mild cold, and others exhibit no symptoms at all. Then there are the thousands who sicken and, often, die. We know that age and underlying health conditions, such as hypertension, play a significant role in determining how people fare once they’ve contracted Covid-19. Some people’s genes may simply make them more vulnerable to severe illness, while others’ genetics may confer resistance. It is generally accepted that our genes do play a role in how we respond to viral infections.

“COVID-19 is rapidly becoming America’s leading cause of death” via Dan Keating and Chiqui Esteban of The Washington Post — When America began widespread closures, quarantines and social distancing, covid-19 caused many fewer deaths than other common causes. By the end of March, the toll was closer to the average weekly deaths from diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease. Some experts had predicted that the deaths could peak last week, but this week is shaping up to be no better, with new high death tolls Tuesday (2,369) and Wednesday (2,441). Covid-19 is on pace to be the largest single killer of Americans this week.

“Florida lags behind 20 other states in coronavirus testing. Experts say more tests can slow spread” via Frank Gluck and Melanie Payne of the Fort Myers News-Press — Testing is crucial to limiting the spread of the pandemic. Yet Floridians around the state, including the most vulnerable, report significant difficulties getting tested. It’s not precisely clear why Florida is behind others in testing. But it is more restrictive than some states, such as Tennessee, which announced this week that it would allow anyone, if they have symptoms or not, to get tested for COVID-19. To mitigate the spread of the deadly contagion, experts say Florida needs to increase its testing dramatically.

“Florida pays on only 5% of jobless claims as Ron DeSantis rejects calls for generosity” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO Florida — As DeSantis refused to make the benefit more generous, only about 5 % of applicants for aid in the past month have actually received payments from the state. Of the 650,000 people who applied for unemployment benefits since March 15, about 33,600 have received payments, the Department of Economic Opportunity said. The agency said it has made some 121,100 benefits payments totaling more than $47 million over the past four weeks. But the state also acknowledged that more than 800,000 total claims — some of which might be duplicate applications — are waiting to be processed. When asked about raising the benefit cap, DeSantis said: “I don’t think I can.”

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@MarcACaputo: COVID is the no. 2 killer. But unlike heart disease, cancer, chronic lower respiratory illness, accidents, strokes, aneurysms diabetes or Alzheimer’s, you can get coronavirus after merely shaking someone’s hand or breathing in air after they coughed

—@KKfla737: America needs another Harry Truman. Worse than ever. Willing to make tough decisions, willing to face the wrath of voters, willing to be accountable and unwilling to go excessively personal when disparaging the opposition.

—@DBernstein: The subtext of this entire reopening guidelines plan thingy is “give up on widespread testing, ain’t gonna happen.”

—@SenPizzo: While our constituents suffer, legislators are still getting paid. Until @FLDEO has cleared the backlog of unemployment applications, @JeffreyBrandes and I will be donating our state salaries to local relief organizations, and hope many of our colleagues will join this pledge.

Tweet, tweet:

—@PriestJax: … all the energy used to reopen the beaches as a test run for reopening the economy should be used to get Floridians their unemployment checks NOW!!! People are hurting health-wise & financially.

—@FarmerForFLSen: We are all in this together! I call on our nursing home owners & operators to voluntarily provide this information for the safety of residents & workers & to help stem the spread of the virus … and if they won’t then the Governor needs to order it.

—@Elaheizadi: Anyone else noticing TV anchors keep bringing up how much they miss sports? How it feels like that’s their biggest gripe? Like, we get it, you have a job and no one in your family has died from covid, stop bragging.

—@MarkSharpe39kFT: Telework is going to be a part of the future

Tweet, tweet:

Gotta appreciate the frugality of the new Broward elections supervisor ⁦@BrowardVotes⁩, Peter Antonacci, using a sticker to cover his predecessor’s (Dr. Brenda Snipes) name. This is mail for the brand new voter in this household. pic.twitter.com/d8bEdNquQg — Brittany Wallman (@BrittanyWallman) April 16, 2020

— DAYS UNTIL —

NFL Draft — 6; Florida Schools reopen (maybe) — 14; New estimated peak for COVID-19 in Florida — 16; Pulitzer Prizes announced — 17; The next supermoon — 20; Gov. DeSantis’ executive order closing bars and restaurants expires — 21; Mother’s Day — 23; TNT’s adaptation of “Snowpiercer” premieres — 30; Last day of state candidate qualifying — 52; Federal taxes due — 89; Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” premieres — 91; “Mulan” premieres — 98; Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee begins — 122; Florida primaries for 2020 state legislative/congressional races — 123; Republican National Convention begins in Charlotte — 129; “A Quiet Place Part II” premieres — 140; First presidential debate in Indiana — 165; First vice presidential debate at the University of Utah — 173; Second presidential debate scheduled at the University of Michigan — 181; Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” premieres — 182; Third presidential debate at Belmont — 188; 2020 General Election — 200; “Black Widow” premieres — 203; Florida Automated Vehicles Summit — 214; “No Time to Die” premieres — 222; “Top Gun: Maverick” premieres — 250; New start date for 2021 Olympics — 462; “Jungle Cruise” premieres — 469; “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” premieres — 567; “Thor: Love and Thunder” premieres — 672.

— CORONA NATION —

“Heartbreak, prayer and mourning: U.S. leads world in coronavirus deaths after deadliest week” via Rick Jervis, Alan Gomez and Deborah Barfield Berry of USA TODAY — The coronavirus has now killed more Americans than the Pearl Harbor assault, the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the Iraq and Afghanistan wars combined. Amidst all the death and sickness, there also moments of hope and human triumph: neighbors stepping onto their balconies to cheer medical staff at dinner time each evening. Homemade altars celebrating life in the face of so much death. A woman’s determination to help a friend in need.

“China’s export restrictions strand medical goods U.S. needs to fight coronavirus, State Department stays” via Kate O’Keefe, Liza Lin and Eva Xiao of The Wall Street Journal — New Chinese export restrictions have left American companies’ U.S.-bound face masks, test kits and other medical equipment urgently needed to fight the coronavirus stranded. China is an almost irreplaceable supplier, making more than 40% of the world’s imports of masks, gloves, goggles, visors and medical garments. Chinese customs prohibited the export of medical products without certifications from China’s National Medical Products Administration, even if the goods had been registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“Chaotic search for coronavirus treatments undermines efforts, experts say” via Carolyn Y. Johnson of The Washington Post — Doctors and drug companies have launched more than 100 human experiments in the United States, investigating experimental drugs, decades-old malaria medicine and cutting-edge therapies that have worked for other conditions such as HIV and rheumatoid arthritis. The massive effort is disorganized and scattershot, harming its prospects for success, according to multiple researchers and health experts. Some large trials designed to be definitive have launched. But with more than 500 human clinical trials worldwide, the lack of coordination puts the world at risk of ending up with a raft of inconclusive and conflicting studies and little idea of what interventions work for the next wave of illness.

“The coronavirus is mutating. What does that mean for a vaccine?” via Nathaniel Lash and Tala Schlossberg of The New York Times — Around the world, hope for a return to normalcy is pinned on a vaccine, the “ultimate weapon,” as it’s been called by officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci. It’s still unclear how successful a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, can be. A successful vaccine could stop the virus dead in its tracks, but only if the virus doesn’t mutate its way around the shot. If the virus mutates in a way that prevents antibodies from binding, it could make a lasting, universal vaccine difficult to create.

“The virus-fighting agency Trump jutted (it’s not the WHO)” via Sarah Wheaton, Ashleigh Furlong and Joanne Kenen of POLITICO — Diplomats and public health experts at the WHO and elsewhere say the U.S. president has already gutted the agency that has traditionally taken the lead in battling global pandemics: the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency is the model for the much smaller European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, as well as similar agencies in Africa and around the globe. It played a major role in eradicating smallpox, as well as the near-elimination of polio. Globally, it won acclaim for helping fight AIDS, Ebola and Zika.

“As coronavirus deaths in nursing homes skyrocket, House Democrats urge Trump admin to track cases” via Suzy Khimm and Laura Strickler of NBC News — A group of House Democrats is urging the Trump administration to track and publicly report coronavirus infections in nursing homes, as deaths from the virus are skyrocketing in long-term care facilities around the country. The federal government does not keep a formal tally of coronavirus cases in nursing homes. Nearly 3,500 long-term care facilities across the United States have known coronavirus infections, according to health officials in 39 states. But not all states have released data on infections or deaths in these facilities, and some say they are not tracking them at all.

“City leaders to Trump: Help us fight coronavirus by paying your bills” via Dave Levinthal of The Center for Public Integrity — Some city leaders say Trump should pay bills they already sent his campaign committee months or years ago. Fourteen municipal governments — from Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Wildwood, New Jersey — want Trump’s campaign committee to clear a combined $1.82 million worth of public safety-related debt connected to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign rallies. The Trump campaign’s tab is now more than double what Public Integrity first reported in June.

“After anonymous tip, 17 bodies are found at nursing home hit by virus” via Tracey Tully of The New York Times — The police in a small New Jersey town had gotten an anonymous tip about a body being stored in a shed outside one of the state’s largest nursing homes. When the police arrived, the corpse had been removed from the shed, but they discovered 17 bodies piled inside the nursing home in a small morgue intended to hold no more than four people. Of the patients who remain at the homes, housed in two buildings, 76 have tested positive for the virus; 41 staff members, including an administrator, are sick with Covid-19. With beds for 700 patients, Andover Subacute is, records show, the state’s largest licensed facility and the risk of continued spread is terrifying to family members who have turned to social media and their local congressman, desperate for answers and extra personnel.

“Coronavirus antibody tests could help us get back to normal — or they could be the next testing crisis” via Stephanie M. Lee and Dan Vergano of BuzzFeed News — New blood tests that identify people with possible immunity are being touted as a pivotal tool to return life to normal. But almost none of the dozens of tests that hospitals and clinics across the US are now rushing to obtain are being verified for accuracy by regulators. These tests are not the kind that spots a current infection. Instead, they indicate if a person’s immune system had produced antibodies to fight the virus in the past.

“Obesity linked to severe coronavirus disease, especially for younger patients” via Roni Caryn Rabin of The New York Times — Obesity may be one of the most important predictors of severe coronavirus illness. It’s an alarming finding for the United States, which has one of the highest obesity rates in the world. The new studies point to the condition in and of itself as the most significant risk factor, after only older age, for being hospitalized with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Young adults with obesity appear to be at particular risk. No one knows why obesity makes Covid-19 worse, but hypotheses abound.

— CORONA FLORIDA —

“DeSantis threatens budget cuts amid coronavirus economy” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is ready with his veto pen as the FY 20-21 budget remains on his desk. The $93.2 billion spending plan is likely to get a haircut, but the open question is, how much and from where? “We’ve got to see what the economic prognosis looks like. I get numbers, how much in the hole we’ll be for the remainder of this fiscal year, and the numbers I’ve received are not anything that would cause us to have to redo the current fiscal year budget,” DeSantis said. Still, he cautioned, vetoes might be on the way if there isn’t a Special Session to revise the budget, which was approved before the virus crashed Florida’s economy. Without one, DeSantis said it “may require me to exercise a lot of vetoes.”

“DeSantis says task force to meet Friday, hints at allowing elective surgeries” via Antonio Fins of The Palm Beach Post — DeSantis said a state task force would meet Friday to begin designing a phased-in program to identify which sectors of the economy, and regions of the state, will be able to reopen first from the coronavirus shutdown. The governor did not release the names of those on the panel, nor did he give out details on the agenda for Friday’s discussion. He said task force members would hear from a broad range of business leaders and elected officials as well as public health specialists. DeSantis said the panel would look at “silos,” including topics like restaurants, large events, nonessential businesses and protective measures.

Assignment editors — DeSantis will hold a news conference regarding COVID-19, joined by Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz and Florida National Guard Adjutant General James Eifert, 10 a.m., Urban League of Broward County, 560 NW 27th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale.

“1 in 5 Florida coronavirus deaths are in nursing homes” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — Roughly one-fifth of the state’s 633 COVID-19 deaths have been residents or staff at long-term care facilities. The state recently began reporting deaths in long term care facilities and now posts 126 deaths, which includes four new deaths overnight. DeSantis has touted the state’s transparency in reporting its coronavirus data, his administration has faced pressure to be more transparent with nursing home numbers. The state has confirmed 1,394 COVID-19 cases in long term care facilities statewide. DeSantis announced Monday that 10 National Guard strike teams would begin preemptively entering nursing homes to spot check residents and staff.

“Long term care facilities in Florida report insufficient PPE” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — Nursing homes are operating with minimal access to protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic. The Florida Health Care Association said only 47% of nursing homes have enough protective equipment to last two weeks while 80% have enough to last a week. And most facilities’ personal protective equipment supplies would be depleted if a resident or staff member tested positive for COVID-19. FHCA has told long term care facilities to alert local emergency management offices if someone in their facility tests positive to receive a faster infusion of PPE.

“33,000 Floridians have received unemployment claims, says DeSantis: ‘It’s not nearly enough.’” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — Just over 33,000 Floridians thrown out of work in the last month have received their unemployment claims, according to DeSantis. DeSantis could not say Thursday how many claims have been filed, but the number is likely well over 1 million, meaning just 3.3% of them have received help. To free up capacity on the system, DeSantis announced Thursday he was issuing an executive order waiving the requirement that Floridians log in to the unemployment website every two weeks to claim their benefits.

“Few unemployment checks have gone out the door” via Jim Turner of the News Service of Florida — Payments have been made to roughly 4% of the more than 800,000 people who have filed jobless claims since the novel coronavirus started closing businesses across the state. DeSantis told reporters that checks had been sent to 33,623 people who have applied for benefits since the beginning of March through the troubled unemployment-compensation system. With early qualifiers drawing multiple checks, about $50 million has gone out in state assistance — in checks of up to $275 a person a week. Separately, 23,801 checks have gone out to people who have qualified for federal money under a new federal stimulus law. The federal payments go up to $600 a week.

“COVID-19: Robocalls, census scams, price gouging prompt statewide warnings, crackdown” via Wayne K. Roustan of the Orlando Sentinel — As the coronavirus spreads so do the creative schemes trying to capitalize on pandemic fears and another has been identified. Robocalls were a big problem before many Florida residents were forced to work from home, and now some may be duped by an increased frequency of phone calls with unfamiliar numbers. Ashley Moody has issued another Consumer Alert following recent reports of robocalls that offer everything from COVID-19 treatments and cures to work-from-home schemes. Robocalls often claim that pressing a number will direct you to a live operator or even remove you from the caller’s robocall list, but don’t fall for it.

“Publix to donate more than $500K to food banks in Florida in response to coronavirus” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Several Florida food banks will receive close to a combined $530,000 as Publix sends out another round of donations amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. It’s the second time Publix has promised a million dollars to food banks in the region in response to COVID-19. The money will go to food banks, which are members of Feeding America.

— CORONA LOCAL —

“Jacksonville beaches and parks to reopen Friday with time, activity restrictions” via Christopher Hong of The Florida Times-Union — Duval County beaches will reopen at 5 p.m. Friday under new rules that will limit access to mornings and evening and people participating in certain activities, like walking, surfing and fishing. Beaches, as well as city parks, will be open between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. each day. Gatherings of 50 or more people remain prohibited and that people must maintain “social distancing,” although it didn’t specifically define what that meant. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said he doesn’t know when state and local restrictions on businesses will be lifted.

“State figures undercount how many Duval County residents are waiting on test results” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — The Florida Department of Health has been undercounting by several hundred people the number of Duval County residents who are awaiting results of tests to find out whether they are infected by the coronavirus, according to a Times-Union review. The gap is part of a statewide discrepancy because the department’s daily COVID-19 data on how many people are awaiting tests just tracks the tests that will be done through state laboratories. In Duval County, two drive-thru sites in Jacksonville near TIAA Bank Field and the Prime Osborn Convention Center use private labs to get test results, and those sites have hundreds of people waiting at any given time to find out if they have the virus.

“Coronavirus hasn’t swamped Miami-Dade hospitals, helping fuel push to reopen parks” via Douglas Hanks and Ben Conarck of the Miami Herald — Coronavirus patients haven’t swamped Miami-Dade hospitals yet, a trend that’s helping Mayor Carlos Giménez frame a plan to eventually ease restrictions on parks, marinas and other recreational activities. For now, there are far more beds awaiting COVID-19 patients than are occupied by them. More than two dozen hospitals participating in a twice-daily survey by Miami-Dade reported Wednesday that coronavirus patients occupy about 28% of the available intensive-care beds. But as newly discovered COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Miami-Dade and across Florida, local hospitals haven’t yet shown a consistent decline in patients infected with the virus.

“Seniors are sick with coronavirus and need special care. But hospitals and nursing homes are in conflict about who takes on the less-critical patients” via Cindy Krischer Goodman and Skyler Swisher of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — South Florida’s vulnerable elderly sickened by the new coronavirus are finding themselves in an anxiety-producing conundrum — stuck between the competing priorities of nursing homes and hospitals. With nearly 1,400 cases of COVID-19 now reported in long-term care facilities in Florida, hospitals are discharging some patients who have improved back into nursing homes. “These patients are still positive when they go the nursing homes,” Dr. Alina Alonso, director of Palm Beach County’s health department, said during a county commission meeting this week. “The staff there has to do a lot to isolate and maintain a very safe environment for these folks.” The virus can have deadly consequences when unleashed in long-term care facilities, already killing at least 126 residents in Florida.

“Miami’s cruise industry will need our help to survive and thrive again” via Philip Levine for the Miami Herald — Detroit is the “Motor City.” Los Angeles is the home of Hollywood, and Northern California claims Silicon Valley. What industry can Miami rightfully claim as its own homegrown, internationally recognized powerhouse? Miami clearly is the “Cruise Capital of the World.” But the industry that has provided Florida alone with more than 154,646 jobs, $7.7 billion in wages, and more than $8.5 billion in direct spending is struggling for survival. Has the cruise industry done everything right? Of course not. Should cruise deployments have been canceled sooner? Yes, for sure. We, as Miamians must look to our collective future and realize that this great industry must be encouraged to survive and prosper not just for its sake, but for the sake of everyone who relies on the countless economic tentacles of this native business.

“27-year-old Royal Caribbean crew member youngest to die from COVID-19 in South Florida” via Taylor Dolven of the Miami Herald — Through the passageways of the Symphony of the Seas cruise ship, if anyone heard the word “Dab” yelled from behind them, they knew it was Pujiyoko calling out for them, using his special term of endearment for “friend.” The 27-year-old joined Royal Caribbean in the housekeeping department in 2016 because he could make more money at sea than at home in Indonesia, and he wanted to help his family, friends say. He also wanted to see the world. On April 12, Pujiyoko became the youngest person in South Florida to die from COVID-19, one of at least three crew members who have died in South Florida hospitals after being evacuated from coronavirus-infected cruise ships.

“‘Amazing potential.’ UM doctor to start stem cell trial for coronavirus patients” via Ben Conarck of the Miami Herald — A team of doctors at the University of Miami won emergency federal approval to use stem cell therapy on patients suffering severe lung inflammation from COVID-19. The treatment will begin this week, starting with a dozen patients. Doctors are proposing to block the inflammation using an intravenous infusion of stem cells from umbilical cords, building on promising but limited results from a 10-patient study in China. The Food and Drug Administration granted immediate authorization for the trial earlier this week. The 24-patient trial will begin this week in Miami, with half the patients receiving the stem-cell therapy and the other half serving as the control group. Those patients will not receive stem cell infusions but will still be administered advanced medical treatment.

“Naples family struggles with funeral logistics after loved one dies in New York City amid COVID-19 pandemic” via Jake Allen of the Naples Daily News — Stevanus Fariz was dead for a week before his only living family members in the U.S. found out what happened to him. Fariz, a former Naples resident, died of complications from his kidney disease in the middle of an epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, New York. The next few days, Fariz’s aunt and uncle called Elmhurst and every other hospital in Queens, New York City and New Jersey continuously to try and find out where their nephew was. Finally, the person in charge of transferring phone calls at Elmhurst Hospital told Fariz’ uncle that he had died and was in the morgue.

“Kids’ touching thank-you cards to Wellington hospitals ‘a boost to morale’” via Kristina Webb of The Palm Beach Post — A grassroots effort to thank medical professionals on the front lines against the new coronavirus just got a big boost from Wellington. The village is joining Schaefer Drugs, a longtime family-owned pharmacy in Wellington, to collect thank-you notes and drawings in support of the doctors, nurses and staff at Wellington Regional Medical Center and Palms West Hospital. The submitted drawings are being placed at the hospital entrances used by the doctors and nurses who are treating patients with COVID-19. Wellington will have a “friendly competition” between elementary and middle schools, and the schools with the most thank-you cards will receive an ice cream social when school returns.

— MORE LOCAL —

“Hillsborough County Commissioners repeal curfew” via Brendan Ward of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Hillsborough County commissioners have repealed a controversial curfew they passed earlier this week. Melissa Snively, chair of the Hillsborough County School Board, presented a motion to repeal the curfew during a county meeting, calling the order redundant with the stay-at-home order already in place. Chad Chronister, county sheriff, originally supported the curfew but voted to repeal it, saying it confused the public and that previous actions have been enough.

“Pinellas County to keep beaches, pools closed” via Brendan Ward of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Beaches and pools in Pinellas County will remain closed. Earlier this week, several county commissioners floated the idea of reopening county beaches and condominium pools. The vote to potentially reopen beaches and pools was expected to happen Thursday, but after input from the county sheriff, the commission decided not to vote on the proposal. Pinellas County is still seeing steady growth in total cases.

“Seminole nursing home has dozens of coronavirus cases; 38 patients taken to three hospitals” via Kavitha Surana, Mark Puente and Dirk Shadd of the Tampa Bay Times — About 30 or so patients and staff members at a Pinellas County nursing home have tested positive for the coronavirus. Several patients from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion were transferred to three local hospitals. Officials did not disclose the medical status of any of those patients. The number of COVID-19 diagnoses within long-term care facilities continues to grow. So far, there are 1,332 cases in Florida long-term care facilities.

“Tampa General Hospital joins national research studies to fight COVID-19” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Tampa General Hospital is now one of the first hospitals in Florida to join national research studies to fight the spread of COVID-19. As a leading academic medical center and clinical study research site, TGH has committed to multiple significant national research studies on COVID-19. Tampa General is conducting independent research studies. These include a trial of the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine to treat patients with COVID-19 and a project with USF Health to see whether 3D printed nasal swabs are as effective as traditional swabs, which are in short supply.

“Hundreds of homes pulled from Tampa Bay real estate market as coronavirus stirs uncertainty” via Emily L. Mahoney of the Tampa Bay Times — In Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco counties, 874 single-family homes and condos were temporarily taken off the market in the past four weeks alone. That’s according to a report by the Pinellas Realtor Organization, which only recently started tracking that number. David Bennett, president and CEO of the organization, noted that several hundred properties also had been re-listed in the past seven days. Still, those involved in Tampa Bay’s real estate market seem to agree that these numbers represent a hesitancy from sellers to list their homes during a time when having strangers tour their kitchens and bedrooms is less than ideal.

“Suspected vehicle thief hit with upgraded charge due to coronavirus emergency” via Jeff Weiner of the Orlando Sentinel — A man suspected in the thefts of a motorcycle and an SUV in Orlando this week was jailed on an upgraded charge, due to the state of emergency that was declared in response to the coronavirus crisis, records show. Juan C. Rodriguez, 22, of Opa-locka, is being held without bail at the Orange County Jail. He was arrested on a charge of burglary of a conveyance, which is typically a third-degree felony carrying up to five years in prison. He instead faces a second-degree felony and up to 15 years behind bars because state law allows charges to be upgraded during a state of emergency if the crime is “is facilitated by conditions arising from the emergency.”

“COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites coming to Bay County, Destin” via NWF Daily News — Two new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites are set to open in Lynn Haven and Destin next week. Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart, which operates the Ascension Sacred Heart Bay hospital in Panama City, will have clinical staff collect nasal swabs from residents who have symptoms of the virus. Testing will be provided at no cost to patients. While the test center will bill insurers, there will be no out-of-pocket cost for people with or without insurance.

“‘Inconclusive’ COVID-19 tests cause a stir in Brevard as DOH and OMNI blame coding issue” via Alessandro Marazzi Sassoon and Jim Waymer of Florida Today — A sudden spike in “inconclusive” COVID-19 test results reported in Brevard County was the result of a coding error. OMNI categorically denied receiving inconclusive test results from any of its contracted labs. The problem, according to OMNI President Dr. Craig Deligdish, came from Bio-Reference Labs, a contractor they dropped on April 10. Technical problems generated invalid test results that were then erroneously coded as inconclusive by the Florida Department of Health. Issues with testing have plagued the nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic from the get-go, including flawed testing protocols initially issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Three of Escambia County’s four COVID-19 deaths were at long-term care centers” via the Pensacola News-Journal — Meanwhile, two of the reported deaths in Santa Rosa County were inmates at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility in Milton. The Florida Department of Health’s report includes, for the first time, how many COVID-19 deaths have been tied to long-term care facilities in each county. It stops short from naming the long-term care facilities, however. With six new cases added since Tuesday evening, Escambia County now has 49 cases of COVID-19 tied to either residents or staff members of long-term care centers, and three deaths.

“Mexico Beach opens beaches limited hours, intended for residents only” via Jacqueline Bostick of NWF Daily News — Mexico Beach City Council has reopened its beaches somewhat to let residents enjoy recreation. At a special city council meeting, the council approved beach recreation hours of 6 to 9 a.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. daily for essential activities, including swimming, running, fishing, walking, biking, hunting, and hiking. The approved activities reflect DeSantis statewide stay-at-home issued on April 1 that specifies the limits of essential activities.

“Santa Rosa County could consider re-opening Navarre Beach next week” via Annie Blanks of the Pensacola News Journal — Santa Rosa County Commissioner Sam Parker will ask the county to partially reopen its beaches for exercise activities next week, saying it’s time to let citizens get back outside as the coronavirus outbreak appears to be plateauing in Florida. Parker said he is asking the county administrator to add an item to the April 23 meeting agenda asking his fellow commissioners to consider allowing residents to use Navarre Beach for exercise-related activities. The activities would include walking, jogging, biking, fishing, surfing and swimming.

“FSU will hold Summer Session C online; residence halls won’t be available for first-time students” via Byron Dobson of the Tallahassee Democrat — Florida State University will continue with remote instruction through Summer Session C, which runs June 22-July 31. The decision means University Housing will not be available for the Summer C term for first-time students or those who left campus earlier this spring. If a student has already contracted for housing for Summer C, their deposit will be credited to their student account. Also, FSU is canceling or postponing all in-person events consisting of 10 people, including all summer camps and activities normally held at the university. That will be in effect until Aug. 2 and will be “under continual review.”

“Kearney Shelter emptied as homeless moved to ‘non-congregate’ living arrangements” via Tori Lynn Schneider of the Tallahassee Democrat — To adhere to social distancing guidelines, the Kearney Center instituted a new policy on March 26, no longer accepting new clients directly but instead doing so through Big Bend 211. At the same time, shelter officials embarked on an ambitious plan to relocate residents to hotels and other shelters so they could avoid the cramped living of shelter life. The shelter has now moved all of its clients from their Municipal Way facility on Tallahassee’s west side to “non-congregate” housing like hotels and apartments to prevent the spread of coronavirus among them.

— CORONA ECONOMICS —

“Trump’s ‘Opening Our Country Council’ runs into its own opening problems” via The New York Times — Some business leaders had no idea they were included until they heard that their names had been read in the Rose Garden by Trump. Some of those who had agreed to help said they received little information on what, exactly, they were signing up for. And others who were willing to connect with the White House could not participate in hastily organized conference calls on Wednesday because of scheduling conflicts and technical difficulties.

“Glitches prevent $1,200 stimulus checks from reaching millions of Americans” via Heather Long and Michelle Singletary of The Washington Post — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has instructed the Internal Revenue Service to get payments out as fast as possible to help offset the pain of losing jobs and shutting down businesses, but numerous glitches affecting filers who used tax preparers, parents of dependent children and people with 2019 tax returns still to be processed are delaying payments and causing confusion. Some parents said they received a $1,200 payment for a single head of household or a $2,400 check for a married couple but that the IRS left out the $500-per-child-under-17 payments.

“Banks can take your coronavirus check to pay off debts, Treasury says” via Lauren Theisen of the Orlando Sentinel — The coronavirus relief checks from the government’s stimulus package are starting to come through. But Americans who owe money to their bank might see only part or even none of what’s due to them. According to a report from The American Prospect, the relief checks are not exempt from private debt collection. And because, if the IRS has their bank account on file, the money goes directly into the recipient’s account, it could easily be taken by banks to offset fees or unpaid loans. Last week, Treasury chief disbursing officer Ronda Kent said banks had asked whether they could collect the directly deposited money. “There’s nothing in the law that precludes that action,” she said.

“Reopening could require thousands more public health workers” via Carla K. Johnson and Mike Stobbe of The Associated Press — Public health agencies want to be ready to douse any new sparks of coronavirus infection, a task they say could require tens of thousands more investigators to call people who test positive, track down their contacts and get them into quarantine. Experts worry that the United States does not have enough public health workers to suppress another outbreak, especially those qualified to do contact tracing, the critically important search for people who may have been exposed to the virus. To address the shortage of help, governments are weighing whether to enlist people with little to no experience in public health, including the Peace Corps volunteers, furloughed social workers and public health students.

“7 Midwest states to partner on reopening the economy” via David Eggert of The Associated Press — Seven Midwestern governors announced that they will coordinate on reopening their state economies amid the coronavirus pandemic. Similar pacts were made in the Northeast and on the West Coast. “Close coordination will ensure we get this right,” said Wisconsin governor Tony Evers, who extended Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order until May 26.

“‘Almost everybody I know is out of work’: How the coronavirus has unleashed economic havoc in Michigan” via Tony Romm of The Washington Post — Roughly a quarter of Michigan’s eligible workforce is now trying to obtain unemployment aid, a staggering example of the economic carnage wrought by the coronavirus in a state that’s no stranger to financial struggle. The economic costs to Michigan workers are likely to be great. Michigan saw one of the largest spikes in initial claims for unemployment aid, with more than 219,000 seeking benefits for the first time during the week ending April 11, the new data show. But experts said the state’s turmoil is likely to worsen before it improves, given the nature of an economy inexorably tied to an auto industry that’s been depleted as consumers drive and purchase cars less often.

“Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff” via Mark Bergen of Bloomberg — Google parent Alphabet Inc. is slowing hiring for the remainder of the year, the most drastic action by the web search giant since the COVID-19 pandemic began battering its advertising business several weeks ago. The announcement shows how the economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus response is even affecting some of the richest tech businesses. Compared with startups that are firing thousands of workers, Google remains a haven for current employees. But the company’s revenue has likely been hit as businesses slash ad spending to save money.

“Grocery delivery was supposed to be the ultimate pandemic lifeline. But it’s falling short.” via Abha Bhattarai of The Washington Post — Grocery delivery, with its one-click ordering and “contactless” drop-offs, was supposed to be the ultimate pandemic convenience. It promised to keep people at home and out of crowded stores, facilitating the social distancing needed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Services like Instacart and Shipt were pitched as literal lifelines that could ferry food and other necessities to millions of homebound Americans. The system is cracking under the weight of surging demand, and an incommensurate supply of workers and groceries. Shoppers throughout the country are reporting weekslong waits. Delivery workers say they are under growing pressure, too, with many going on strike in recent weeks to protest the lack of protective gear and demand higher pay.

“Most nannies, cleaners and home health aides are out of work. But many won’t get any financial help.” via Chabeli Carrazana of the Orlando Sentinel — Domestic workers are one of the hardest-hit groups losing work because their clients are laid off or fearful of letting them inside their homes. And unlike other workers, who can turn to a stimulus check or unemployment, many domestic workers are also undocumented immigrants who are left out of social safety nets. They pay taxes using an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, or ITIN number, but they don’t qualify to apply for the $1,200 federal stimulus checks or for unemployment. Others are independent contractors and non-English speakers who won’t apply at all, unsure how to navigate layers of bureaucracy involving jobless benefits that in Florida have been stumping thousands of workers.

“Boeing plans to resume Seattle-area aircraft production with physical distancing to avoid coronavirus” via Leslie Josephs of CNBC — Boeing is planning to resume commercial aircraft production at its Seattle-area factories as early as April 20 with new physical-distancing measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. Boeing will require face coverings at its Washington state sites and will mark floors and post signs to indicate an appropriate physical distance between employees. Staff will also come in on a staggered schedule. More than 130 Boeing employees have tested positive for the virus. The precautions might be a taste of what employees currently working from home across various industries might face when they return to company facilities.

“A bright spot in a gloomy ad market: Newsletter ad revenue is up (for some)” via Lara O’Reilly of Digiday — With reader engagement on the up, captive audiences stuck inside clamor for updates and entertainment, there are some signs that email newsletters are bringing in more revenue. Much like the rest of the web, with less advertiser competition for more eyeballs, ad prices were down. To be sure, this glimmer of hope in newsletter advertising will only go a small way toward filling the void created by the wider drop in advertising spend and cratering of print sales, issues set to be compounded by a predicted steep global economic contraction. Email CPMs tend to be more on part with the types of banner ads that appear lower down the average webpage.

“Trump celebrates truck drivers amid coronavirus crisis: ‘Thank God for truckers’“ via Brittany De Lea of Fox Business — Trump held an event at the White House to honor truck drivers amid the coronavirus pandemic, who he described as the “lifeblood of our economy.” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao was also at the event and noted states have been working to make accommodations for truck drivers, who have had a difficult time accessing food on the road. The event’s attendees included truck drivers for FedEx, DHL and UPS, as well as an executive and a driver from the American Trucking Associations.

— MORE CORONA —

“Gates Foundation ups coronavirus relief fund by $150 million” via Orion Rummler of Axios — The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation pledged $150 million for its coronavirus relief efforts, on top of the $100 million committed in February. Tech giants like Google and Facebook have donated hundreds of millions to COVID-19 relief efforts. The $250 million in total is being used to support African and South Asian countries, vaccine development, models to project the course of COVID-19, emergency aid for students after school closures, and investing in medical supplies, according to the Gates Foundation.

“Italy’s COVID-19 deaths begin to plateau” via The Associated Press — Deaths and new infections in Italy continued to plateau, showing no significant easing nearly a month after a peak. The number of deaths of people infected with the coronavirus in Italy grew by 525 in the last 24 hours to 22,170, the smallest increase in four days. At the same time, new cases rose by 3,786 cases to 168,941, the most significant jump in four days. Pressure on hospitals eased with 750 fewer beds occupied, including 143 fewer in intensive care units.

“Japan declares nationwide state of emergency” via Peter Landers of The Wall Street Journal — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a nationwide state of emergency and more cash payouts to shield the blow, imposing more economy-stifling measures in a country that had mostly avoided them before. The declaration, coming after rising criticism, amounted to an acknowledgment that his efforts to keep Japan running normally had exposed the country to a potential sharp rise in coronavirus infections. That is a potential lesson for the U.S. and European countries that are weighing when and how to resume everyday activities.

“Where have all the heart attacks gone?” via Harlan M. Krumholz, M.D. of The New York Times — The pandemic has caused a previously unimaginable shift in the demand for hospital services. Some of the excess capacity is indeed by design. Hospitals canceled elective procedures, though many of those patients never needed hospitalization. Doctors are now providing care at home through telemedicine, but those services are for stable outpatients, not for those who are acutely ill. What is striking is that many of the emergencies have disappeared. Heart attack and stroke teams, always poised to rush in and save lives, are mostly idle.

“Baseball? Coachella? Handshakes? Tinder? Anthony Fauci on the new rules of living with coronavirus” via Peter Hamby of Vanity Fair — Fauci knocked down conspiracy theories about 5G networks weakening immune systems, said that individual states take the lead on COVID-19 testing, expressed worries about interstate travel, questioned Apple and Google’s contact tracing plans, and suggested that Major League Baseball could begin in July with player testing and without crowds. When speaking of large events, Fauci said, “the direct answer to your question is that it would make me really nervous if there were virus still circulating.” When speaking of handshaking, Fauci said, “I think people will go back to handshaking, but we should probably be a little bit reserved in how we do that unless it’s in a social situation where it’s necessary.”

“Facebook to warn users who ‘liked’ false coronavirus posts” via The Associated Press — Facebook will soon be letting users know if they liked, reacted to, or commented on posts with harmful misinformation about the virus that was removed by moderators. It will also direct those who engaged with those posts to information about virus myths debunked by the World Health Organization. Social media is awash in bad takes about the outbreak, and platforms have begun to combat that misinformation. Facebook and other platforms have already taken steps to curb the wave of dangerous misinformation that has spread along with the coronavirus. Facebook has banned bogus ads promising coronavirus treatments or cures. No such thing exists. There is no vaccine, though there is a global race to develop one.

“Houseparty vies with Zoom to be homebound chatters’ app of choice” via Kurt Wagner of Bloomberg — Alongside Zoom Video Communications Inc., Houseparty may be the product that most defines the current moment. Houseparty’s free mobile and desktop apps let people video chat with friends or family, similar to Zoom or Apple Inc.’s FaceTime. But Houseparty, which has previously been popular mainly with teens, builds in a slew of other features meant to encourage interaction, including the ability to play games like trivia or “Heads Up” remotely, or to jump into ongoing conversations your friends are already having in the app. Houseparty’s rise may have come out of nowhere. But the app has been around for almost four years, and last June was acquired by Epic Games Inc., maker of the blockbuster video game Fortnite, after raising more than $70 million in venture capital.

“Life at CNN: Skeleton staff, record ratings and vanishing ads” via Benjamin Mullin of The Wall Street Journal — CNN and other cable news outlets could scarcely imagine that anything could juice viewership like the 2016 U.S. presidential election and its aftermath; but ratings have soared during the pandemic, reaching levels well above those when “Russian interference” and “Mueller report” dominated the news. CNN has averaged 2.2 million total viewers in prime time through the first week of April, more than double its viewership in the fourth quarter of 2019, and roughly 57% higher than its election-season peak. Cashing in has been difficult for all channels; however, as the economic fallout of the pandemic causes ad spending to collapse.

“Women’s sports likely to bear brunt of coronavirus fallout” via Anne M. Peterson of The Associated Press — Women’s sports were enjoying unprecedented attention and support before the coronavirus pandemic. The professional National Women’s Soccer League, home to many of the U.S. national team’s players, was expecting to open its eighth season with a new television contract. Women’s sports, in general, had worldwide has seemingly been halted by the pandemic. Now the question is whether women will lose the gains they had made when life returns to normal. Among the signs women’s sports could suffer more was the recent decision by Independiente Santa Fe in Colombia to suspend all player contracts for its women’s soccer team while saying the men’s team would only see pay cuts.

“Dispatch from a coronavirus morgue truck worker: ‘They write a check for your first day, in case you don’t come back’” via Arun Venugopal of Gothamist — My friend got this gig through a neighbor and offered it to me. I lurched. I said, yes. Without knowing why I was doing it, without knowing if I was at risk, without knowing what the cost would be. We are mostly working in one of two full-size 20-ton air-cooled trailers. Each can hold about 110 bodies. They have obviously run out of body bags and space, with the heavy black bags being replaced with very thin white ones. Some are barely in the bags because they have ripped so many times. Almost all of the remains still have their tubes in them, especially the ventilator connections. It pays $75 per hour. They write a check for your first day, in case you don’t come back.

“Going out to eat will look different when lockdowns lift” via Leslie Patton and Edward Ludlow of Bloomberg — There’s growing apprehension that restaurants have suddenly lost their appeal on a deeper level that will reverberate well after COVID-19 fades. Consumers, many of who are cooking at home and facing dimmer economic prospects, will likely be slow to congregate again in bars and restaurants. Restaurants are among the hardest-hit businesses in the pandemic, and they’re one of several industries that will face major hurdles in getting customers comfortable coming back. Post-coronavirus, states will have to balance restaurants’ economic importance with the reality that things can’t return to how they were before.

— THE HUMAN TOLL —

“‘As a survivor, I’m confident we will survive’” via Mike Martin of the News-Press — The coronavirus pandemic and its deadly potential have drastically changed our lives and perspectives. Enforced social isolation, combined with uncertainty about how and who it strikes or when it will end, make it especially difficult to deal with. Between 1948 and 1953, the U.S., and much of the rest of the world, endured a severe outbreak of polio. Society made it through and recovered from that outbreak. Advances in treatment and technology came from that tough time, and this pandemic will be no different.

“‘I’m a miracle walking’: A woman gave birth in a coma while fighting coronavirus” via Katie Shepherd of The Washington Post — When Angela Primachenko awoke from a weeklong, medically induced coma on April 6, she was disoriented from all of the medications in her body. She had also lost her pregnant belly and gained a newborn daughter, while doctors kept her unconscious so that her body could fight a severe case of COVID-19. On March 22, Primachenko had a runny nose and suspected she was suffering from spring allergies. Two days later, the pregnant 27-year-old had developed a fever — a dangerous condition for a woman 33 weeks pregnant. She tested positive for the virus on March 26, and her health rapidly deteriorated. On April 1, while Primachenko was still unconscious and fighting the virus, doctors induced labor and delivered her daughter Ava.

— ONE LONG DAY —

It was March 7, in the afternoon. Dr. Giovanni Passeri had just returned home from Maggiore Hospital, where he is an internist, when he was urgently called back to work. His ward at the hospital was about to admit its first COVID-19 case.

Driving back to the hospital, down the tree-lined streets of Parma, Passeri, 56, recalled thinking: “Am I going now to my execution?”

Italy’s more than 21,000 coronavirus dead have included scores of doctors, including a colleague of Passeri’s at Maggiore, a hospital in one of Italy’s hardest-hit northern provinces.

Since that afternoon, more than a month ago, Passeri has worked every day. From the evening of April 7 until the morning of April 9, Associated Press photographer Domenico Stinellis documented his night and day, from a tense, 12-hour overnight shift to his drastically altered routine at home with his wife and 10-year-old son.

In his apartment, he sleeps alone in a garret room hastily converted into a bedroom to prevent any chance of transmitting the virus to his wife. The first time his son, Francesco, leapt up to hug him when Passeri came home after tending to coronavirus patients, the physician stiffened. That’s no longer safe, the physician had to say.

Now, when Passeri senses that the emotional pressure on Francesco is building too much, they play cards together. Each wears a mask.

At work, colorful drawings are affixed to the front door of his hospital pavilion to boost morale. Reads one: “To all you warriors, thanks.”

Morale, though, can be a precious commodity. Passeri cannot forget the looks in his patients’ eyes when they gasp for air.

COVID-19, as the world now knows, can be devastating; it causes mild to moderate symptoms in many of those infected, but pneumonia and other life-threatening complications can ensue. Over 137,000 people with the virus have died worldwide, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University that experts say is almost certainly too low.

On this day, Passeri’s ward has 32 of the hospital’s 450 COVID-19 patients. With a gloved hand, he touches the bare hand of a patient in his 80s. The hiss of oxygen makes it impossible for another elderly patient to hear what Passeri is saying, so the Dr. writes out an update on the man’s condition and hands it to him to read.

On a desk, cardboard boxes hold envelopes that contain medical charts. Two boxes are marked “discharged.” The third is marked “deceased.”

— D.C. MATTERS —

“For Mark Meadows, the transition from Trump confidant to Chief of Staff is a hard one” via Maggie Haberman of The New York Times — Meadows has officially been Trump’s fourth White House chief of staff for less than three weeks. In that time, he has shaken up the communications office, angering supporters of the press secretary he chose to replace. He has tried to put in place other speedy changes, hoping to succeed where his three predecessors failed. He has hunted aggressively for leaks. He has been overwhelmed at times by a permanent culture at the White House that revolves around the president’s moods, his desire to present a veneer of strength, and his need for a sense of control.

“White House snubs Alex Azar, installs Trump loyalist Michael Caputo as HHS spokesperson” via Dan Diamond and Daniel Lippman of POLITICO — The White House is installing Trump campaign veteran Caputo in the health department’s top communications position. The move is designed to assert more White House control over Health and Human Services Secretary Azar, who officials believe has been behind critical reports about Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Caputo, whose title will be assistant secretary of HHS for public affairs, said in a text message, “I am honored to serve the President to the best of my abilities in this time of crisis and, in so doing, the American people.”

“White House selects Ted Deutch, Stephanie Murphy for congressional panel on reopening economy” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — The White House has named Deutch and Murphy, both Democrats, to a bipartisan panel of congressional members set to advise the White House on reopening the economy. The White House group will include dozens of congressional members from both the House and Senate. The committee will be bipartisan, with Deutch and Murphy making up a portion of House Democrats appointed to the panel. Though the impact on the economy has been significant, Deutch argued the decision of whether to relax social distancing guidelines should be primarily driven by health concerns. While it’s unclear when exactly Florida and the rest of the nation can safely return to a sense of normalcy, Deutch said officials should start planning for that time.

“New pressure on lawmakers as virus aid for firms hits limit” via Andrew Taylor of The Associated Press — Lawmakers struggled Thursday to break a stalemate over Trump’s $250 billion emergency request for a small-business program. The Capitol is mostly shuttered, requiring consensus from all sides for any legislation to pass, and top GOP leaders are vowing to stick closely to Trump’s request despite Democrats’ additional demands. Mitch McConnell, asked by a reporter whether he could support any agreement reached by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Mnuchin, was noncommittal.

“Some Republicans want to reopen the economy now. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio disagree” via Alex Daugherty of the Miami Herald — Some Republicans in Washington are calling for the U.S. economy to reopen immediately in the face of record job losses. Still, Florida’s Republican Senators say widespread coronavirus testing must be in place before shuttered businesses can reopen. Scott released a 60-day, “Get Back to Work” plan on Thursday. At the same time, Rubio said increased testing, contact tracing, certain social distancing measures, and antiviral treatments to alleviate COVID-19 symptoms must be in place before the economy can reopen. That’s in contrast to a handful of their Republican colleagues in Congress, who are saying the economy should reopen immediately. Their arguments, while still in the minority, are getting increased attention this week on cable news and radio stations.

“Debbie Mucarsel-Powell pushes feds to help fix Florida unemployment system” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Mucarsel-Powell is asking the U.S. Department of Labor to help Florida and other state governments streamline their respective unemployment systems. Democrats have accused former Gov. Scott of setting up a deliberately complicated process to apply for unemployment as a means of dissuading individuals from seeking assistance. Scott has denied those claims. The online application system has buckled, however, as hundreds of thousands of Floridians have applied en masse in recent due to the effects of the novel coronavirus. New unemployment numbers Thursday showed 181,000 new filings in Florida in the past week. Nationwide, about 22 million have filed for unemployment in the past four weeks.

“U.S. won’t offer sanctions relief to Cuba amid coronavirus pandemic. Here is why.” via Nora Gámez Torres of the Miami Herald — It started as a Twitter exchange between American and Cuban diplomats that escalated to capital letters, the Twitter equivalent of yelling. “As the world unites in the struggle against #COVID19, some look to divide international efforts through unsourced, unattributed disinformation campaigns. CASTRO’s cronies and ECHO CHAMBER/APOLOGISTS/MOUTHPIECES should know better,” Michael Kozak, U.S. State Department assistant secretary for the Western Hemisphere, wrote on Twitter. The U.S. diplomat was responding to Cuban officials who have complained the country is facing obstacles in purchasing medicines and ventilators in the U.S. during the coronavirus epidemic because of the sanctions. For weeks, the Trump administration has resisted calls from several U.S. and international organizations advocating for the temporary relief of sanctions against Cuba.

— STATEWIDE —

Bill Galvano talks Tom Wright out of resigning — Last week, Sen. Wright said he was resigning after Senate Chief of Staff Lisa Vickers told him he lacked the authority to hire or fire his staffers. Senate President Galvano talked him out of it, Matt Dixon of POLITICO Florida reports. While the Senate President’s office does have the final say on staff decisions, Galvano told Wright he would work with him to alleviate his concerns. He also directed his professional district staff coordinator to work directly with Wright’s office in the coming weeks.

“Undisclosed inmate deaths caught FL lawmakers off guard; now another death, with no details” via Laura Cassels of Florida Phoenix — Two state lawmakers who frequently speak with state prison authorities, said they were disappointed that the Florida Department of Corrections failed to tell them or the public that two inmates died from COVID-19 days ago. A third death was reported later but with no details on when or where. In contrast, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, which operates federal prisons around the country, issues detailed news releases when an inmate dies of COVID-19.

“Judge fights suspension for insubordination” via Dara Kam of the News Service of Florida — Calling the discipline a “gross abuse of power,” an administrative law judge has appealed a five-day suspension he received for accusing his boss of making what are known as improper “ex parte communications” when reviewing an order in a case about a South Florida horse track. Judge John Van Laningham’s suspension for misconduct and insubordination “threatens to undermine two foundational (tenets) of Florida administrative law: transparency and judicial independence,” his lawyers argued in an appeal filed with the Public Employee Relations Commission. Van Laningham’s sanction, recommended March 26 by fellow administrative law judges Li Nelson and Gar Chisenhall, stemmed from two footnotes he included in a March 13 recommended order in a case involving Calder Race Course Inc.

— 2020 —

“The tyranny of decorum” via David Sirota of TMI — A small group of consultants with many years of campaign experience pushed Bernie Sanders to sharply contrast his own progressive record with Joe Biden’s record of working with Republicans against the Democratic agenda. Those consultants didn’t push Bernie to “attack” Biden in some sort of vicious way. Instead, they pushed him to instead simply and very explicitly cast the primary as a choice between a vision of progressive change, and Biden’s promise to his donors that “nothing will fundamentally change.” Bernie is a deeply principled lawmaker, but he is not a scorched earth politician and didn’t follow the advice.

“Milwaukee ‘unlikely’ to host Democratic convention, former DNC chairman Terry McAuliffe says” via Daniel Bice of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — McAuliffe, who led the 2000 Democratic National Convention, said in an online forum at the Meridian International Center that he believes it is “very unlikely” there will be a Milwaukee convention this year. McAuliffe stressed that this was just his opinion. He said it was a “very, very difficult environment” for Democrats to raise the money they need to hold the event. He added later that he had talked with DNC Chairman Tom Perez about the need for contingency plans. He provided no further details.

— MORE FROM THE TRAIL —

“James St. George claims front-runner status in CD 3 fundraising” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — St. George has rocketed to the top in the packed Republican primary to succeed U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho. St. George showed $200,000 in campaign contributions in his inaugural finance report. He whipped out his checkbook to double the total with a candidate loan, reporting $400,499 raised and $336,000 in the bank heading into April. His report was the largest of the nine Republicans seeking the party’s nomination in Florida’s 3rd Congressional District. St. George also holds the edge in cash on hand.

“Leo Valentin tops GOP field in CD7 fundraising” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Valentin, a medical doctor, raised about $87,000 in the first quarter and entered April with $276,000 in the bank. He has now raised $342,000 in all. The first quarter report shows $61,000 in candidate loans. Valentin faces a half-dozen opponents in the Republican primary. The balance came from donors, including many health care workers. Valentin has staked his campaign with $132,000 since he entered the race.

“Oz Vazquez adds just $116K in 2020 first quarter, remains well off pace of Brian Mast” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Vazquez added just over $116,000 in the first quarter of 2020, putting him more than $600,000 short of incumbent Mast’s haul during that same period. Vazquez pulled in just over $185,000 in the final quarter of 2019 after filing for the contest in early October. That number, too, was around $600,000 short of Mast. Vazquez has added more than $300,000 in total since joining the race. But he has just $98,000 of that still on hand. Mast, meanwhile, has collected more than $3 million this cycle alone and has more than $1.5 million remaining.

— OPINIONS —

What Mac Stipanovich is reading — “False Prophet” via McKay Coppins of The Atlantic — On Feb. 28, Trump stood before a crowd of supporters in South Carolina and told them to pay no attention to the growing warnings of a coronavirus outbreak in America. The press was “in hysteria mode,” the president said. The Democrats were playing politics. This new virus was nothing compared with the seasonal flu — and anyone who said otherwise was just trying to hurt him. “This is their new hoax,” Trump proclaimed. Six weeks later, the coronavirus has killed more than 25,000 Americans, the U.S. economy has been crippled — and Trump is recasting himself as a pandemic prophet.

“Hillsborough’s curfew chaos is an open government lesson” via the Tampa Bay Times editorial board — Sanity finally prevailed Thursday in Hillsborough County as a countywide curfew was lifted and an ill-considered proposal to require masks to be worn in public quietly died. Though these were the appropriate outcomes, this week’s whiplash on the curfew reflects the consequences of making hasty decisions during a crisis without enough public involvement or proper vetting. The decision demonstrates the danger of a policymaking process that lacks public involvement, relevant data and critical thinking.

“End the suspense and pull the plug on reopening Florida classrooms this year” via the Editorial Board of the Orlando Sentinel — Even before the coronavirus outbreak, the last day of school for most students in Florida was the end of May or early June. After the outbreak, the state closed public schools through May 1, which in theory means schools could reopen May 4. That would leave most school districts would have a few weeks left in the year — a month, tops — if they stick with the current calendar. What is the point? DeSantis needs to end the suspense and announce that public schools will remain closed until at least the start of the 2020-21 school year. When you weigh the risk versus the reward, sending kids, teachers and staff back to schools for a few weeks seems foolhardy and dangerous.

— TODAY’S SUNRISE —

Florida’s latest unemployment numbers will be released — the first monthly report that includes the impact of the coronavirus shutdown. The question is not if the rate goes up, but by how much.

Also, on today’s Sunrise:

— Unemployment checks are in the mail, but there is still a backlog. The man brought in to fix Florida’s broken system says they are working 24/7 to make it easier for people to file a claim.

— Gov. DeSantis’ new task force on reopening the state of Florida holds is holding its first meeting; they hope to produce a plan in less than a week. The Governor says they are also getting guidance from the White House.

— The state is releasing more information about fatalities in long-term care facilities for seniors, which account for about one-fifth of COVID-19 fatalities in the state. Democrats and advocates for seniors are calling for more transparency, denouncing a request from nursing homes that they get legal immunity for deaths that occur in their facilities.

— DeSantis is also under fire for the way the corrections department is responding to the pandemic. A group that works on behalf of inmates’ families says there is a real crisis behind the prison walls, and guards are just as vulnerable as convicts.

— Good news for hemp growers. The USDA has approved Florida’s plan to ramp up the hemp program, and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried says the first crop could be planted as early as next month.

— And the latest in Florida Man antics: A drag queen who fell asleep during his own show.

To listen, click on the image below:

— LISTEN UP —

Dishonorable Mention: State Rep. Chris Latvala, activist Becca Tieder, former Tampa Bay Times Columnist Ernest Hooper and communications expert Dr. Karla Mastracchio discuss politics and culture. The hosts discuss local and national controversies on the timetable of reopening the economy from the COVID-19 quarantine. What do we expect, and how is this a partisan issue? Trump suspends all funding to WHO. The hosts debate this decision. Should WWE be considered an essential business? How has your grooming gone in the pandemic? Chef Michael Buttacavoli of Cena visits the pod to explain the cooking show he’s been producing since quarantine — #ButtaTV!

Inside Florida Politics from GateHouse Florida: DeSantis is taking cues from Trump on reopening Florida’s economy. Will testing and more testing be a way out? Miami Herald Tallahassee bureau chief Mary Ellen Klas adds insights — and a new number — to this week’s show.

REGULATED from hosts Christian Bax and Tony Glover: REGULATED is back to discuss a wrinkle in the CARES Act that is leaving indirect marijuana businesses behind and an artificial liquor shortage issue in Pennsylvania. Plus, a small member of the Glover family bursts into the studio to end the episode.

TLH Business Podcast from the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce: Mark Wilson, president & CEO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce, talks about being on the leading edge of navigating the business response to COVID-19 in the Sunshine State. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Florida Chamber has played a critical role in helping businesses survive the initial shock of an economic pause as well as helping them plan. The Chamber has held weekly briefings for local Chambers to both gather information and share valuable insights about how and when the Florida economy can start to reopen. Wilson is widely regarded as one of the most influential business leaders in Florida and he shares his thoughts on how local businesses and the Chambers that represent them will play a key role in the recovery.

— WEEKEND TV —

Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede on CBS 4 in Miami: The Sunday show provides viewers with an in-depth look at politics in South Florida, along with other issues affecting the region.

In Focus with Allison Walker-Torres on Bay News 9: Is on hiatus due to coronavirus.

Political Connections on CF 13 in Orlando and Bay News 9 in Tampa/St. Pete: Is also on hiatus due to coronavirus.

The Usual Suspects on WCTV-Tallahassee/Thomasville (CBS) and WJHG-Panama City (NBC): Host Gary Yordon talks with attorney Sean Pittman.

This Week in Jacksonville with Kent Justice on Channel 4 WJXT: University of North Florida President David Syzmanski, U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, House Appropriations Chair Travis Cummings and Trump Campaign Senior Adviser Mercedes Schlapp.

This Week in South Florida on WPLG-Local10 News (ABC): Rep. Shevrin Jones.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Sony plans limited PlayStation 5 output in first year” via Takashi Mochizuki and Yuki Furukawa of Bloomberg — Sony Corp. plans to produce far fewer units of its upcoming PlayStation 5 in its first year than it had for the previous-generation console’s launch. The Tokyo-based tech giant is limiting its initial production run in part because it expects the PS5’s ambitious specs to weigh on demand by leading to a high price at launch. The company has told assembly partners it would make 5 to 6 million units of the PS5 in the fiscal year ending March 2021.

“As rain falls on Tampa Bay, sidewalk chalk art melts away” via Jay Cridlin of the Tampa Bay Times — Sidewalk chalk drawings have helped spread cheer and, let’s face it, pass the time for families socially distancing across Tampa Bay. Chalk art is meant to be ephemeral. But with no steady rain for weeks, the drawings have lingered. They felt almost permanent. Rain is washing many of these drawings away and many children want to go out and draw more.

“Prices fall for tandem sky diving in DeLand (when sky diving returns)” via Trevor Fraser of the Orlando Sentinel — Skydive DeLand wants you to stop jumping out of your skin and start thinking about jumping out of a plane. Though the aerial attraction is closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, they are offering a discount on tandem jumps for when they reopen. Get two tandem jumps for the price of one. There are 200 tickets at this price, and they are good for 30 days after the reopening.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

We hope it’s a great birthday for Rep. Ray Rodrigues, as well as Jacqui Carmona, former congressional candidate Jessica Ehrlich, Shannon Shepp, the executive director of the Florida Department of Citrus, Bill Dolan, and our friend, Pinellas’ Tyler Payne.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, A.G. Gancarski, Renzo Downey and Drew Wilson.