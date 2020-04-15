Bored? Tampa Bay company’s app spices up sports reruns

With live sports on hold for the foreseeable future, broadcasters have started reairing games from yesteryear to keep audiences entertained during the coronavirus pandemic.

For sports fans who know the outcome, reruns can be dull. Enter Super Squares, an app developed by Tampa-based React LLC that can put the adrenaline back into those dusty classics.

The iOS and Android app is a modern take on “football squares” — players check in before a game and make predictions, answer questions about ads and the game at regular intervals, and earn new super squares.

Players earn bonus points when their super square — a set of four score combinations — match one or both team’s stats at the end of a period of play.

Top players can earn prizes ranging from gift cards to a new car. Advertisers and leagues benefit from an engaged audience.

React said the app was set to integrate with the upcoming NFL and NHL seasons, but the pandemic has led it to supercharge its outreach efforts. Basketball, racing, soccer and even eSports are in the cards.

A skill-based “fantasy” version of the game is also on tap, with an expected late-2020 release.

“Live sports were already in the middle of immense disruption before this virus, with the proliferation of second screens, streaming services, sports betting, the popularity of eSports, and more,” React CEO Frank Maggio said.

“Amid these quarantines, it’s more important than ever to provide solutions that immediately help the leagues and brands, and to build new ways for networks to engage fans. Our current and upcoming free and wagering apps inject much-needed adrenaline back into sports, and rewards fans for being immersed in real-time sports – and that includes repeat games.”

The company recently hired former NFL player and executive Matt Birk to help the company close some deals.

As commissioner of sports, Birk will be the pointman in React’s negotiations with leagues and networks in North America.

Maggio said Birk’s experience as both a player and NFL executive makes him the absolute best person for the job. Birk’s most recent experience extends across the markets of video gaming, celebrity, and pop culture, a news release said.

“The missing piece in sports advertising has always been how to engage people with both the games and the advertising partners. Lots of fans get distracted during commercial breaks or when they fast-forward a recorded game,” Birk said.

“Super Squares addresses these challenges for live and even repeat broadcasts and ePro games. I believe the leagues and sports networks will embrace React’s vision and real-time engagement now, more than ever. The future of sports technology and gaming is yet to be written, and with what I know is coming next, we have the platform and IP to set tomorrow’s standards.”