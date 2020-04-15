Lee Mangold accuses Michael Riccio of several campaign violations

Democratic House candidate Lee Mangold said Wednesday he is filing an elections complaint against new independent candidate Michael Riccio who has just entered the House District 28 contest.

Riccio’s entrance Monday as a no-party affiliation candidate has Mangold calling foul. He contends that Riccio not only is registered as a Republican, but that he had contributed last summer to incumbent Republican Rep. David Smith‘s reelection campaign, though only $10.

The three candidates are running for the central Seminole County seat. Democrat Pasha Baker is also running.

Mangold’s complaint, which will go to the Florida Elections Commission, contends Riccio violated several Florida elections statutes. He claims Riccio is a registered Republican running illegally as an independent. He also claims Riccio accepted $1,187 before he formally opened a campaign account, which exceeds the $1,000 maximum allowed, and that Riccio attempted to use those funds to cover qualifying costs.

The April 8 check, from campaign treasurer Dolores Riccio of Oviedo, was stamped, “Not Valid for Qualifying,” according to Florida Division of Elections records.

Michael Riccio’s contact information has been redacted from public records, and Florida Politics was unable to reach him Wednesday. Dolores Riccio also could not be reached.

In contributing to Smith’s campaign last August, Riccio listed his occupation as “corrections,” which would qualify him for a state exemption from having to publicly reveal any contact information.

Smith said Wednesday that he recalled briefly meeting Michael Riccio last year on a bike trail. After they discussed the state prison system, Riccio gave him a $10 donation, Smith said. But Smith indicated he knows little else about him or why he filed to run in HD 28.