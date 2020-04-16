Connect with us

Lee County Commissioner Ray Sandelli. Photo by Jacob Ogles

SW Florida

Firefighters, paramedics endorse Ray Sandelli for Lee County Commission

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Santelli last year.

on

Lee County Commissioner Ray Sandelli won the support of Southwest Florida first responders.

The Southwest Florida Professional Fire Fighters & Paramedics endorsed the incumbent’s election bid this week.

“For the past term, the Fire Fighters and Paramedics have observed your hard work and dedication with the Lee County Board of Commissioners,” wrote union president J.P Duncan.

“We look forward to furthering our friendship and personal working relationship with you during both this election campaign and during your term as Lee County Commissioner, District 3.”

Sandelli, a Bonita Springs Republican, was appointed to the Commission last August by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

He is filling Lee County Commissioner Larry Kiker‘s term who died nearly a year ago.

“I am honored that the men and women in the Fire and Emergency Medical Services have put their trust and support behind me and our campaign.”  Sandelli stated.

“My top priority is for a safe community and our first responders put themselves in harm’s way every day to protect us. I am very grateful for their support.”

Sandelli announced in October that he was seeking a full term on the Commission. He faces Estero Village Councilman Nick Batos in the Republican primary while former Congressional candidate Todd Truax has filed as a Democrat in the general election.

To date, Sandelli has raised $109,254 for his campaign. Batos raised $52,177. Truax has raised $14,730.

DeSantis noted Sandelli’s service as a Naval officer when he appointed the commercial real estate agent to the Commission post. The Southwest Florida region is an important stronghold for Republicans elected statewide. It’s also a priority area for DeSantis related to Everglades restoration.

Sandelli has worked to establish himself as a good steward of taxpayer money and the environment, he said,

Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

