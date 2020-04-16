Connect with us

Corona Economics Headlines

Ron DeSantis: Need to reapply for unemployment every two weeks eliminated

Corona Economics Headlines

Democrats (again) drill Ron DeSantis on unemployment failings

Corona Economics Headlines

Bill Galvano's latest memo to senators expresses fiscal gloom

Corona Economics Headlines

U.S. jobless claims reach 22M over 4 weeks; 181,000 new filings in Florida

Corona Economics Headlines

Economic pain from virus spreading quickly as the pandemic

Corona Economics Headlines

Relief checks begin arriving as economic damage piles up

Corona Economics

Ron DeSantis: Need to reapply for unemployment every two weeks eliminated

Governor said requiring individuals to reapply only stresses the system more.

on

With hundreds of thousands of Floridians still without unemployment assistance from the state, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Thursday to suspend the requirement for laid-off workers to confirm every two weeks that they are unemployed.

Having people come back to an already strained submission system once every two weeks provides an unnecessary strain, the Governor said. And with Department of Economic Opportunity Director Ken Lawson off the case, he continued to throw the director under the bus.

“This one, I didn’t think I needed to do an executive order for because the (U.S.) Labor Department has said this can be waived,” DeSantis told reporters. “The agency didn’t do it, so I had to force their hand to do it, and I think that that’ll make things move a little bit smoother.”

By the Governor’s order, 80,000 of the 850,000 Floridians in the queue will be able to receive their benefits.

“If the system is suffering under too much stress, why would we want people to have to go on and recertify that? We know what the economy’s doing right now,” he said.

The Governor has already redirected a significant number of state employees to addressing problems with unemployment applications.

About 2,000 state workers who had previously specialized in areas of government far removed from the state’s Department of Economic Opportunity will be tasked with data entry for applications coming in from across the state.

While he has expressed support for retroactive benefits, especially as individuals struggle to access applications, DeSantis has yet to answer questions about extending the term of unemployment past 12 weeks, nor has he discussed increasing the state’s maximum payout despite calls from Democrats.

A fiscal memo released today by Senate President Bill Galvano painted a grim picture of the state of employment in the state. It showed in the last five weeks, 660,000 Floridians filed for unemployment, a number likely low given the myriad difficulties people have with applying.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Download here: Printable Florida unemployment application