Ron DeSantis: Need to reapply for unemployment every two weeks eliminated

With hundreds of thousands of Floridians still without unemployment assistance from the state, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Thursday to suspend the requirement for laid-off workers to confirm every two weeks that they are unemployed.

Having people come back to an already strained submission system once every two weeks provides an unnecessary strain, the Governor said. And with Department of Economic Opportunity Director Ken Lawson off the case, he continued to throw the director under the bus.

“This one, I didn’t think I needed to do an executive order for because the (U.S.) Labor Department has said this can be waived,” DeSantis told reporters. “The agency didn’t do it, so I had to force their hand to do it, and I think that that’ll make things move a little bit smoother.”

By the Governor’s order, 80,000 of the 850,000 Floridians in the queue will be able to receive their benefits.

“If the system is suffering under too much stress, why would we want people to have to go on and recertify that? We know what the economy’s doing right now,” he said.

The Governor has already redirected a significant number of state employees to addressing problems with unemployment applications.

About 2,000 state workers who had previously specialized in areas of government far removed from the state’s Department of Economic Opportunity will be tasked with data entry for applications coming in from across the state.

While he has expressed support for retroactive benefits, especially as individuals struggle to access applications, DeSantis has yet to answer questions about extending the term of unemployment past 12 weeks, nor has he discussed increasing the state’s maximum payout despite calls from Democrats.

A fiscal memo released today by Senate President Bill Galvano painted a grim picture of the state of employment in the state. It showed in the last five weeks, 660,000 Floridians filed for unemployment, a number likely low given the myriad difficulties people have with applying.