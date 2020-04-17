Connect with us

First Coast adds two deaths, 48 coronavirus cases Friday evening

The region has reported 31 deaths and 1,278 cases to date.

The First Coast reported two coronavirus deaths Friday evening, one each in Duval and Baker counties, Florida Department of Health data shows.

The Baker County death was its first since April 9. The county’s death toll now stands at 3, though other total cases and hospitalizations were unchanged in one of the most rural areas of Northeast Florid. They held at 17 and seven, respectively.

The Duval death was the county’s 15th and its first since Tuesday.

Duval now has 817 coronavirus cases, up from 776 Thursday and 794 this morning. Hospitalizations also increased to 75 Friday night, up from 69 on Thursday.

The higher numbers come on the same day as Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced the city would reopen its beaches and public parks to residents with limited hours and some conditions: No sunbathing, no chairs and no alcohol.

The other three First Coast counties reported more cases and hospitalizations Friday evening.

St. Johns County climbed from 182 total coronavirus cases Thursday to 186 Friday. Hospitalizations rose from 33 to 35 day-over-day. Earlier Friday, St. Johns recorded its fourth coronavirus death.

Clay County jumped from 184 coronavirus cases Thursday to 216 Friday, but deaths and hospitalizations were unchanged.

Nassau County has added two new cases since the Thursday evening report. It now has 42 cases. Hospitalizations held at nine.

The five First Coast counties have reported a combined 1,278 cases of COVID-19 to date, with 31 deaths and 166 hospitalizations.

Across Florida, there are 24,753 cases of COVID-19. As of Friday evening, the virus had killed 726 Floridians and sent 3,649 to the hospital.

Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at dixonator2@hotmail.com.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
