Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

36 Pinellas nursing home residents test positive as Freedom Square COVID-19 cases continue to grow

Headlines Jax

First Coast adds two deaths, 48 coronavirus cases Friday evening

Coronavirus Headlines

Virus-fueled conspiracy theories take aim at hospitals

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

More than 700 Floridians dead as officials report 58 COVID-19 fatalities Friday

Coronavirus Headlines

Comic-Con canceled over coronavirus, plans 2021 return

Coronavirus Headlines

Taylor Swift has canceled all shows, appearances for 2020
Stock photo.

Headlines

36 Pinellas nursing home residents test positive as Freedom Square COVID-19 cases continue to grow

Two residents died Friday while another died April 11.

on

The number of patients with COVID-19 at Freedom Square, the Seminole elder care facility with a massive COVID-19 outbreak, has grown to 36.

According to Pinellas County Commissioner Pat Gerard, three residents have died. Freedom Square said one patient died April 11 and two others on Friday.

In all, 95 patients at Freedom Square’s Seminole Nursing Pavilion have been moved off the site, all of whom have been tested for COVID-19. No cases have been reported at Freedom Square’s assisted living facility.

Freedom Square officials say all family members have been contacted with information about the status of their loved ones. The facility did not provide information about the health status of any of its previous residents, nor did it say whether or when residents would return to the facility.

We extend our sincere condolences to the families of these patients and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this difficult time,” facility officials wrote in a statement.

Of those, 53 tested negative and 36 tested positive. Six tests are still pending.

The facility evacuated its nursing home Friday after transporting 38 residents to area hospitals Tuesday and Wednesday and another 20 Friday. As of Friday afternoon, 39 residents still remained at the facility.

Those resident were transferred to local hospitals if they were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Those who tested negative were moved to a non-COVID floor at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

Residents who were already were receiving end of life Hospice care were transported to another Hospice facility.

Pinellas County Commissioners received notification Friday that, “based upon an assessment and consensus of DOH (Department of Health,) the facility, HCA, Baycare and EMS, the nursing home portion of the facility will be completely evacuated.”

According to Gerard, the facility had been having difficulty managing its situation, but, much to her frustration, never reached out for help.

“We have PPE we can share with them but they don’t tell us they need it,” Gerard said.

Multiple sources who asked not to be named have told Florida Politics the facility lacked adequate personal protective equipment and, in many cases, were using homemade facial coverings not medically graded to protect against the virus. They were also reportedly being to told to use the same gown for multiple shifts.

Asked previously about workers’ access to PPE, Michael Mason, Freedom Square executive director, declined to answer specifically. He did say the facility has preventative measures in place and  he thinks the facility is in a “comfortable position.” Mason made those comments before commissioners became aware of PPE shortages at the facility.

Gerard said county emergency management officials are now reaching out to all nursing homes and longterm care facilities in the county to see if they need help.

Statewide there are problems with long-term care facilities’ access to PPE. The Florida Health Care Association (FHCA) said only 47% of nursing homes have enough protective equipment to last two weeks while 80% have enough to last a week. And most facilities’ supplies would be depleted if a resident or staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Download here: Printable Florida unemployment application