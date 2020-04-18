Connect with us

date 2020-04-18

Social distancing watch parties, with a Florida twist

Taylor Swift has canceled all shows, appearances for 2020

Comic-Con canceled over coronavirus, plans 2021 return

Dinner plans? Nikki Fried suggests takeout

Brian Dennehy, Tony-winning stage, screen actor, dies at 81

Duke Energy announces $1M in COVID-19 response grants
Photo courtesy: Amazon

Social distancing watch parties, with a Florida twist

Run out of stuff to watch? Try these Florida-based films.

on

Volume 4 of Film Florida’s Sunshine State Social Distance Watch Party

Film Florida released its fourth volume of social distance watch parties to help Floridians pass the time while much of the state is shut down due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Film Florida is the non-profit group that promotes film in the state. While Florida doesn’t have the robust film incentives like some other states, it’s a hotspot for destination filming thanks to its pristine beaches and expansive waterfront.

The Sunshine State Social Distance Watch Party! features weekly volumes of Florida-produced films and television series to watch throughout the week.

The fourth features the apocalyptic hit Armageddon starring Bruce Willis, Ben Affleck and Liv Tyler. It also includes the car racing classic, Days of Thunder as well as Charlize Theron’s award-winning Monster and the 90s drama about journalism, Up Close and Personal, starring Robert Redford and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Here’s a complete list of the fourth volume and how to stream them:

— Armageddon: Hulu, iTunes and YouTube

— Basic: Amazon Prime, Vudu and YouTube

—Bring It On: In It To Win It: Amazon Prime, YouTube and iTunes

— Cocaine Cowboys: Amazon Prime, Vudu and iTunes

— Creature From The Black Lagoon: Hulu

— Days of Thunder: Hulu and Amazon Prime

— Free Ride: Vudu, Tubi and Amazon Prime

— Great Expectations: Amazon Prime, Vudu and YouTube

— Key Largo: iTunes, Amazon Prime and Vudu

— Life and Nothing More: Amazon Prime

— Miami Blues: Vudu

— Monster: Vudu, Amazon Prime and iTunes

— Pain & Gain: YouTube, Vudu and iTunes

— Passenger 57: Amazon Prime, YouTube and iTunes

— Rock of Ages: Amazon Prime, YouTube and iTunes

— Scarface: Hulu, YouTube and iTunes

— Sydney White: Crackle, Amazon Prime and YouTube

— The Glades: Hulu

— The Last Resort: Netflix

— The Waterboy: Vudu and Amazon Prime

— Up Close and Personal: Amazon Prime, YouTube and Vudu

— Waves: Amazon Prime, Vudu and YouTube

