Last Call for 4.21.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

It’s been a month since Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered hospitals to stop performing nonessential procedures. The Florida Medical Association says it’s time to lift the ban.

In a letter to the Governor, FMA President Ron Giffler said the “order has served its purpose” and asked him to follow Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recommendations and lift restrictions “in the regions of Florida with low and stable incidence of COVID-19.”

DeSantis’ order, issued March 20, was designed to preserve supplies of personal protective equipment, keep hospitals from becoming overfull and prevent uninfected patients from potentially contracting the virus.

However, the definition of “nonessential procedures” is nebulous. For some, what was a nonessential procedure in March has morphed into an essential one over the past month.

“There are thousands of patients with chronic kidney disease who are being asked to postpone visits. There are delays in treatment for certain cancer, cardiac bypass and congestive heart failure patients. Patients needing joint surgeries to alleviate chronic pain have been put on hold, and there are patients with serious medical conditions that need treatment who elect not to go to the hospital or their doctor’s office due to the ‘safer at home’ order,” Giffler wrote.

As DeSantis considers reopening some nonessential businesses, the FMA head offered an economic argument: “Many of the physician practices that would deal with this pent-up demand have seen their revenues plunge and face imminent closure. It is essential for the health and safety of all Floridians that the state do all it can to keep these practices open.”

___

It’s gloomy right now, but Florida Power & Light has something for people to look forward to on the horizon.

The utility company announced Tuesday that it’s making progress on its plan to install 30 million solar panels by 2030. The company recently completed six new solar energy centers and has four more scheduled to come online next month.

Combined, the new solar centers add 745 megawatts to the grid, which is enough to power 150,000 homes.

“As all of us navigate through this uncertain time together, FPL can’t lose focus on finding new, innovative ways to deliver an even cleaner, more sustainable energy future. It’s what our customers expect us to do and it’s simply the right thing for our state and will ensure that our children and grandchildren can enjoy Florida for generations to come,” FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy said.

“Our solar expansion will continue to generate environmental benefits, create needed jobs and save our customers money, while making the Sunshine State a leader in solar energy.”

FPL said its renewable power plan is not only good for the environment, but for customer bills, too. The more solar power in its portfolio, the less fuel it has to use, resulting in lower fuel costs and, ultimately, lower bills.

Facility construction is also providing Floridians with a paycheck during uncertain times — each solar power plant creates about 200 construction jobs and supports hundreds more.

The six new solar energy centers are the first of 20 total that will be built to support FPL SolarTogether, the company’s community solar program. SolarTogether gives customers the choice to go 100% solar.

Projections submitted to the Florida Public Service Commission show the innovative program is expected to generate $249 million savings for participating and nonparticipating customers alike.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 27,127 FL residents (+366 since 10 a.m. Tuesday)

— 742 Non-FL residents (+8 since 10 a.m.Tuesday)

Origin:

— 1,633 Travel related

— 8,002 Contact with a confirmed case

— 1,377 Both

— 16,115 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 4,226 in FL

Deaths:

— 867 in FL

Evening Reads

“FDA gives its first emergency approval to a do-it-yourself home coronavirus test” via David Neal of the Miami Herald

“More deaths, no benefit from malaria drug in VA virus study” via The Associated Press

“Senate passes $484 billion coronavirus bill for small business and hospital relief, testing” via Jacob Pramuk of CNBC

“Gov. Ron DeSantis on Fox and Friends: ‘Florida’s flattened the curve’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“DeSantis should have invited more women to his rubber-stamping sausage party” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics

“Consumer confidence key to rebound” via Jim Saunders of the News Service of Florida

“Hourly employees need paid sick leave, restaurant chain CEO tells Florida task force” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times

“Tourism industry wants beaches open before post-Covid-19 restart” via Arek Sarkissian of POLITICO Florida

“Florida’s list of elder-care homes with COVID-19 lacks crucial data. It’s also incomplete” via Mary Ellen Klas of the Miami Herald

“Reopen Florida protest has ties to Proud Boys” via Jessica Lipscomb of the Miami New Times

“MLB commissioner Rob Manfred ‘fully’ expects baseball to return in 2020, report says” via Katherine Acquavella of CBS Sports

“Online trolls target Jacksonville businessman for urging economy to reopen. He says they got it wrong.” via Emily Bloch of the Florida Times-Union

“Joe Biden raised campaign-best $46.7 million in March” via Scott Bland of POLITICO

“Civil rights groups renew push to expand Florida voting access amid COVID-19 pandemic” via Bianca Padra Ocasio of the Miami Herald

“Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky announces run for Kristin Jacobs’ House seat” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics

Quote of the Day

“If people can fight over toilet paper in Costco, then I’ve got to think there’s a way that you can run a restaurant safely.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, on reopening businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights