Lawyer in Dan Markel case hints major developments, vowing quest for justice, legislative efforts into next Session

Dan Markel

Headlines

There may be more happening behind the scenes than we know.

on

For those following the Dan Markel murder case, it’s been a long winter.

A bill filed by Sen. Jeff Brandes in the 2020 Session that would have provided access to courts people like Markel’s parents, who have been denied access to their grandchildren, died in committee following a really strong run that will no doubt be resurrected next year.

Of the three conspirators arrested for his murder so far, one pleaded guilty, one was convicted of first-degree murder, and one will face a retrial after the threat of COVID-19 abates and courts reopen.

But it’s been nearly six years since his July 2014 murder, and at least three members of the Adelson family — suspected of planning and orchestrating his murder — have yet to be arrested.

According to Saam Zangeneh, lawyer of convicted hit man Sigfredo Garcia, however, there may be more happening behind the scenes than we know.

Zangeneh gave a live interview Monday afternoon with the Law & Crime network on Facebook and YouTube, in which he was asked a series of questions relating to the Adelson family.

When asked to sum up his view of Wendi Adelson’s testimony, Zangeneh said that Adelson’s pattern of “not remembering” and deflecting questions under oath was equivalent to an Academy Award performance.

But the one thing he wagers was Adelson’s “biggest lie” is that “she wasn’t involved or that she didn’t know about the murder plot in advance.”

Zangeneh affirmed the sentiment after clarifying he was referring to Wendi, Donna, and Charlie when stating after the October trial that “those three should be shaking in their boots right now.”

Indeed, Zangeneh said a “little birdie” shared that detectives were already stationed outside the Adelsons’ homes, ready to make arrests, had the state secured two convictions, instead of one conviction and a mistrial.

These assertions — from a party so close to the case who has seen mountains of evidence not yet made available to the public — breathe some hope into the possibility that authorities are not satisfied with only partially solving this tragic case, and will continue to seek justice.

Zangeneh’s revelations also stand to bolster the efforts of advocates who wish to help Markel’s family reconnect with his children after over four years of estrangement due to Wendi Adelson prohibiting all contact.

The Adelsons “are still hot targets,” Zangeneh said. And that’s enough to get Markel case followers through many more dark days.

Written By

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

