First Coast adds 8 new COVID-19 cases

First Coast reports just eight new coronavirus cases Tuesday morning.

The gyrations in new coronavirus cases on the First Coast continued Tuesday morning, with as the number of cases slowing down.

There were only eight new cases of COVID-19 posted for the entire Northeast Florida region Tuesday morning, according to data released by the Florida Department of Health.

Jacksonville, which posted substantial spikes in total cases Sunday and Monday, recorded only five new cases, rising from 896 to 901 overnight. Duval County also reports one new hospitalization.

On Monday, the Duval case count jumped by 41 and the death toll rose 16. There were no new deaths Tuesday morning.

Clay County’s case count went up three overnight, from 249 to 252. There were no changes in deaths or hospitalizations.

St. Johns, Nassau and Baker counties showed no new cases, deaths or hospitalizations in the Tuesday morning report.

The up-and-down figures over the weekend and into this week came after statistics started to stabilize and flatten on the First Coast.

It also comes as some Northeast Florida counties are beginning to ease some restrictions that were put in place to stem the spread of COVID-19. Both St. Johns and Duval counties have opened their public beaches for limited use with time restrictions in the past week.

There are now 1,408 total cases of coronavirus across the five-county Northeast Florida region. A total of 34 have died from the virus and 182 people have been hospitalized.

Across Florida, 27,495 people have tested positive for COVID-19, 839 people have died and 4,063 victims have been hospitalized.

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at dixonator2@hotmail.com.

