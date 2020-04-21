Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Democrats slam business rescue programs favoring corporations over small business

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Delegation for 4.21.20: Money flows — recovery plan — Hong Kong — worker rewards — kids cancer

APolitical Headlines

Orlando Sentinel, South Florida Sun Sentinel hit with furloughs

Corona Economics Headlines

COVID-19 task force: Businesses push for reopening as Gov. DeSantis reframes response

Corona Economics Headlines

Uber releases two new platforms to ease shipping woes in Florida

Headlines Jax

First Coast adds 8 new COVID-19 cases
A press call with (clockwise from top left) Florida Democratic Party rapid response director Frances Swanson, Senate Democratic Leader Audrey Gibson, business owner Michael Dolatowski, Rep. Anna Eskamani and Rep. Margaret Good.

Headlines

Democrats slam business rescue programs favoring corporations over small business

A state bridge loan program turned down 37,000 Florida businesses.

on

For interior designer Michael Dolatowski, this was supposed to be a banner spring. His Miami company Deft Union was working on three bars about to open in downtown Miami with another job likely near the beach. The attention on those spaces could lead to more jobs in South Florida’s beloved hotel and restaurant scene.

But like many a business plan, the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything. A number of prospective clients ended talks and existing ones put plans on hold.

He felt hope, though, as a number of state and federal programs were announced as a way to save the U.S. economy through loans and grants. He applied for it all. But nearly two months into the epidemic, he’s received nothing but bad news.

“I’ve received no money at all,” he said.

It’s a story that upsets Democratic lawmakers in the Florida Legislature, in part because they heard similar ones too often. On a press webinar, Senate Democratic Leader Audrey Gibson joined Reps. Margaret Good and Anna Eskamani in lambasting Florida’s economic recovery for favoring corporations over small businesses.

Democratic lawmakers say Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Donald Trump both directed too many of the rescue funds intended to keep the economy alive into the hands of major donors or allowed national banks to direct funding first to their largest customers.

“I don’t think there was parity in how these bridge loans were distributed,” Gibson said.

A $50 million Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan program ended up running out of money in less than a month, providing support for just 1,000 companies out of 38,000 who applied.

Gibson took particular issue when one Tampa business owner was able to obtainn $500,000 through 10 loans to different Jersey Mike’s locations. Meanwhile, individuals like Dolatowski got nothing.

Good said her Sarasota district, where small businesses account for much of the workforce, need the money much more than major chains. She’s especially frustrated that both the bridge loans and the federal Paycheck Protection Program provided assistance to some publicly traded corporations. Those entities have access to capital, private debt and stock in public equity markets.

“The ones who don’t are the mom-and-pops who have 10 employees,” she said. And in retiree rich areas like Southwest Florida, service companies provide a valuable service for residents overall.

Eskamani said the fact the bridge loan program and PPP effort could dry up so quickly spoke volumes about state priorities. Democrats previously urged DeSantis not to issue $543 million in corporate refunds that could be used to help in the pandemic. But those checks went out this week.

“As far as I’m concerned we just gave 10 times as much to big businesses than small businesses this week,” she said.

Meanwhile, businesses continue to struggle. Dolatowski said he laid off a team of eight artisans while he awaited news on loans or grants. When he got the word there was nothing coming in PPP or a bridge loan, he laid off his last employee and now worries how long he can make a living with his business himself.

He’s promised to hire employees back as soon as he has the money, but acknowledges even that won’t solve all problems.

“I’d love to put my team back to work but I’m losing the work for them to do,” he said. “I basically become a de facto unemployment agency, which I totally understand since none of them can get unemployment right now.

“What we really need is for the economy to reopen, but that’s not going to happen without a proper plan in place.”

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. CommonSense

    April 21, 2020 at 1:49 pm

    The Democrats who are now decrying programs that they helped to pass, should look in the mirror for a change.
    Blaming others for programs that they too voted for, is truly nothing but political noise, and not helpful to solve the problem.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Download here: Printable Florida unemployment application