Flagler beaches to open on trial basis

Coronavirus backburners Florida Elections Commission

Here's which Florida communities have lockdown or stay-at-home orders in place

437 COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths reported overnight as Ron DeSantis touts flattened curve

Gov. DeSantis names members of working group to reopen economy

Gov. DeSantis on Fox and Friends: 'Florida's flattened the curve'

Flagler joins St. Johns, Duval in conditional opens.

Another county on Florida’s northeast coast is opening its beaches, albeit with conditions.

On Tuesday, Flagler County joined Duval and St. Johns in allowing limited use of the shoreline.

The whole county shoreline will be open from 7 to 10 a.m., with 6 to 8 p.m. access in areas of the shoreline outside of the city of Flagler Beach itself.

An emergency order will reopen beaches on a limited basis to allow “physical and mental health activities.” The order will also reopen some parks with trails. The duration of the opening will depend on public compliance, the county’s website informs.

The order came despite one official expecting the “number of cases of COVID-19 will continue to increase.”

“As with the reopening of some of our parks with trails, we will gauge the public’s compliance with the CDC guidance for social distancing,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “As our community, state, and country go through the strategic reopening process, the number of cases of COVID-19 will continue to increase.”

“Our residents have been very compliant with the trails at our parks, and that makes us very confident that this limited beach opening will be successful,” said County Administrator Jerry Cameron. “The degree to which we can expand the hours is dependent on how the public responds to this initial re-opening.”

“It was inevitable that we open up the Flagler beaches to our community but only with a public health focus and reflective of a joint decision by City, County, Health Department and Law Enforcement leaders,” said Florida Department of Health-Flagler Administrator Bob Snyder.

“In my opinion,” Snyder added, “it is ok to change strategies and response to this unprecedented public health crisis, as long as health and safety of our residents are priority.”

