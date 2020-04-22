Florida deaths from COVID-19 blast past 900

With another 34 deaths reported since morning, the Department of Health confirmed at least 927 Floridians have died from COVID-19.

The total number of cases in the state continued to climb, reaching 28,576, a boost of about 707 over the course of 24 hours.

The number of individuals hospitalized in the state rose to 4,455, as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The good news is models continue to assert Florida past the peak of the outbreak and on a downward slope. A widely cited predictor by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation makes clear Florida will still suffer deaths — indeed the estimated total number in the model bumped upward to 1,537 when all is done. But it will come at a generally slower pace.

The peak of new deaths in Florida actually occurred on April 6 and April 7, according to data from the Department of Health. On both days, 44 people died.

Florida also passed the peak need for hospital resources last week, when the model believed the state needed an estimated 1,512 hospital beds. The state has been prepared with 20,184 beds.

Meanwhile, an increasing number of counties throughout the state have started to ease restrictions on beach access. Sarasota and Charlotte counties will start allowing limited beach use on Monday, for example.

And a task force appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to debatequick, clear guidance for businesses to come back online.

With the first two days in the rear view mirror and only two more meetings till the Friday deadline, calls for a set of “overriding principles” for the executive committee led off the open mic discussion following Young’s layout of retail, recreation and entertainment interests. Putting safety first and having a data-driven policy that complements federal guidelines and allows for an access to resources made the initial list of principles.