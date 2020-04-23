Connect with us

Headlines Jax

Jacksonville University institutes pay cuts, furloughs in wake of COVID-19

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Gov. DeSantis: Elective surgeries will be back soon

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

'We are over this': Florida restaurant says they will reopen dining room despite public outrage

Headlines Jax

Jacksonville looks at $1,000 relief grants for residents

Federal Headlines

A lot of mojo: Employer of Florida congresswoman’s husband got $10M in COVID relief

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

State health officials identify 256 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths overnight
Photo courtesy: Jacksonville University

Headlines

Jacksonville University institutes pay cuts, furloughs in wake of COVID-19

The school is facing an up to $4 million deficit.

on

Jacksonville University is enacting dramatic financial cuts in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and the economic chaos the pandemic has brought, the school announced Thursday in a video statement from school President Tim Cost on its website and social media.

“We were looking at a slightly positive year on a roughly $100 million base,” Cost said.

But that was before the pandemic. Now, Cost expects a $3.5-$4 million deficit.

Furloughs are now being instituted for staff along with pay cuts. Those who are temporarily laid off can get unemployment benefits and federal assistance until they return to campus for regular shifts, Cost said.

Employees earning between $45,000 and $50,000 per year will receive a 1% pay-cut while those making more than $100,000 will take a 6% pay-cut.

Cost said senior university employees comprising the top 10 earners voluntarily agreed to pay-cuts ranging from 10% to 50% of their regular salaries.

Cost said there is “uncertainty” as to the future of summer semester and possibly fall semester. He said the university cannot determine what the financial status of the college will be when school starts in August.

They expect revenue losses from student housing, summer camps and other campus programs as well as cost increases in some areas, including health care programs.

The liberal arts school has a large out-of-state and international student body. Cost said the university is still grappling with assisting dozens of students who have been unable to return to their homes since coronavirus restrictions were implemented when the school broke for spring break the second week of March.

“The students who are still here on campus, can’t get home,” Cost said. “We had to move them, take care of their security, their health, their housing, their food. These are difficult decisions. They increase our expenses at times and they’re dampening our revenues at times.”

The school plans to continue with online education for the foreseeable future.

 

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at dixonator2@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Which Florida beaches are closed? Which are still open?