Connect with us

Jax

Federal subpoena seeks JEA documents

Jax

Clay County reports 12th coronavirus death

Headlines Jax

Jacksonville looks at $1,000 relief grants for residents

Headlines Jax

Jacksonville University institutes pay cuts, furloughs in wake of COVID-19

Jax

Northeast Florida ticks up in coronavirus cases by 31

Jax

Corrine Brown released from prison over coronavirus fears
Subpoena time for JEA.

Jax

Federal subpoena seeks JEA documents

The sale is moot, but the investigation continues.

on

A federal grand jury issued this week a sweeping subpoena seeking records from the aborted push to sell Jacksonville’s public utility.

The subpoena targets texts, emails, and other archival information, including communications between the office of Mayor Lenny Curry and the “senior leadership team” of JEA, according to the Florida Times-Union and multiple sources.

Curry, an on-and-off-again proponent of “recapitalizing” the utility over the years, faced political headwinds in the months ahead of the coronavirus crisis, as the sale push proved politically unviable.

The subpoenas target past and present members of the utility’s brain trust including former CEO Aaron Zahn, current CEO Melissa Dykes, Chief Administrative Officer Herschel Vinyard and former CFO Ryan Wannamacher, who was dismissed via a terse email.

The investigation was moved to a federal venue at the discretion of State Attorney Melissa Nelson who shared political consultants with Curry through her successful 2016 campaign for office.

“After thorough review, the State Attorney’s Office has determined that the appropriate venue to continue this investigation is the federal justice system. We have referred our investigation to our federal partners, who will take the lead moving forward and have the full support of this office,” Nelson said in January.

The grand jury investigation was music to the ears of many locals. Members of the Jacksonville City Council and the Jacksonville Civic Council had called for a grand jury investigation ahead of Nelson’s own inquiry.

They and others were irked by a “performance pay” plan that would have allowed executives to buy stock that could exponentially increase in value if the contemplated sale had gone through.

The scheme allowing the Senior Leadership Team to buy shares even as they had proprietary knowledge of the sale process rankled even Curry loyalists on the Council.

One called the devisement, which could have resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars of purloined public profit, “legal theft.”

Curry hit the brakes in December on a bid process to sell the utility after unprecedented pressure from the City Council, the Civic Council, and other stakeholders.

Curry disclaimed responsibility for the sale push, stressing at various points the independence of the board members, and pushing for City Council to evaluate bids, even as phone records show he and Zahn were in regular communication at key points in the sale timeline.

However, that wasn’t enough to stop the bleeding.

The JEA Board, a collection of Curry loyalists, summarily voted on Christmas Eve to stop the so-called “invitation to negotiate” process, one that elicited interest globally.

While the board may be finished with the sale push, a moot point in a collapsed economy, the feds clearly are not done.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Which Florida beaches are closed? Which are still open?