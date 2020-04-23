First Coast reports 34 new coronavirus cases Thursday

Northeast Florida saw a second straight day of increased coronavirus cases after a stretch of decline with 34 new cases Thursday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

There were 1,487 total COVID-19 cases in five First Coast counties as of Thursday evening.

Deaths in the region grew to 36 after Clay County posted its 12th death Thursday.

Hospitalizations jumped 24 Thursday to 200.

Duval County ticked up 20 to 956. Jacksonville reported nine additional hospitalizations landing at 92 Thursday. There were no new deaths.

The increase comes as Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced he’s considering providing $1,000 grants to city residents who earn less than $75,000 a year to help with the financial impact coronavirus is causing.

Meanwhile, Clay County showed an uptick in coronavirus cases, too. Clay went from 259 recorded cases Wednesday to 264 Thursday. The county added five new hospitalizations.

Baker County, which has had limited cases, recorded two new cases, increasing to 19. Baker also ticked up on hospitalizations going from seven to eight, the first since April 11.

St. Johns County reported five new cases Thursday, growing to 200.

Nassau County increased added two cases, for a total of 48.

Statewide 29,648 cases have been reported including 987 deaths and 4,640 hospitalizations.