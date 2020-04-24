Senior care sector wants subsidy, freedom from liability suits

Like many sectors of the economy, the senior care sector is suffering revenue challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That was the message a subgroup of the Governor’s Re-Open Florida Task Force heard Friday from Steve Bahmer, the CEO of LeadingAge Florida, a non-profit professional organization encompassing providers throughout the state.

Bahmer told the Agriculture, Finance, Government, Healthcare, Management and Professional Services committee about existential challenges faced by the sector, regarding legal liability and financial viability.

Liability concerns are paramount.

“We are asking staff to work … in a pandemic,” Bahmer said, “Front-line care workers … need to be focused on providing that care.”

Worry about liability suits would get in the way of the core mission, the CEO suggested.

These concerns have been voiced already during this crisis, with the Florida Health Care Association arguing for relief from liability, a request that the Ron DeSantis administration is considering.

Viability is also an issue, with business slowing during the pandemic.

“Occupancy is down,” Bahmer said, noting an adverse “financial impact.”

“Costs are increasing substantially … financial support for long-term care providers is a necessary consideration,” Bahmer said.

The CEO spotlighted the size of the sector in the state: 3700 assisted living facilities, 700 nursing homes, 71 continuing care retirement communities, all of which deal with sundry prevention and mitigation challenges, including among “active seniors” and “low-income seniors.”

“Because residents have been limited in their movements and visitation,” Bahmer said, “isolation” is an issue.

Bahmer urges prioritization of personal protective equipment, or PPE, and distribution to front-line workers in senior facilities.

“The reality is more is needed … more will continue to be needed as burn rates increase,” Bahmer said. “Long-term care providers need to continue to be a priority.”

Testing needs to be stepped up also.

Long-term care facilities have seen 271 deaths and nearly 2,500 documented cases. National Guard strike teams have tested in facilities.

Bahmer lauded those efforts, but “widespread, frequent testing … will need to be a priority.”