Connect with us

Re-Open Florida

Senior care sector wants subsidy, freedom from liability suits

Headlines Re-Open Florida

COVID-19 restrictions leaving Florida dentists on the brink

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Uninvited to Re-Open Task Force, Nikki Fried offers it her ideas

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Rebuilding airline industry could be long trek

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Re-Open Florida: Construction staying afloat, real estate and transportation on edge

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Re-Open Florida: Education, manufacturing working group talks precautions
Old grandmother protect herself from coronavirus infection with medical gloves and respirator mask

Re-Open Florida

Senior care sector wants subsidy, freedom from liability suits

Hard times for senior care sector.

on

Like many sectors of the economy, the senior care sector is suffering revenue challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That was the message a subgroup of the Governor’s Re-Open Florida Task Force heard Friday from Steve Bahmer, the CEO of LeadingAge Florida, a non-profit professional organization encompassing providers throughout the state.

Bahmer told the Agriculture, Finance, Government, Healthcare, Management and Professional Services committee about existential challenges faced by the sector, regarding legal liability and financial viability.

Liability concerns are paramount.

“We are asking staff to work … in a pandemic,” Bahmer said, “Front-line care workers … need to be focused on providing that care.”

Worry about liability suits would get in the way of the core mission, the CEO suggested.

These concerns have been voiced already during this crisis, with the Florida Health Care Association arguing for relief from liability, a request that the Ron DeSantis administration is considering.

Viability is also an issue, with business slowing during the pandemic.

“Occupancy is down,” Bahmer said, noting an adverse “financial impact.”

“Costs are increasing substantially … financial support for long-term care providers is a necessary consideration,” Bahmer said.

The CEO spotlighted the size of the sector in the state: 3700 assisted living facilities, 700 nursing homes, 71 continuing care retirement communities, all of which deal with sundry prevention and mitigation challenges, including among “active seniors” and “low-income seniors.”

“Because residents have been limited in their movements and visitation,” Bahmer said, “isolation” is an issue.

Bahmer urges prioritization of personal protective equipment, or PPE, and distribution to front-line workers in senior facilities.

“The reality is more is needed … more will continue to be needed as burn rates increase,” Bahmer said. “Long-term care providers need to continue to be a priority.”

Testing needs to be stepped up also.

Long-term care facilities have seen 271 deaths and nearly 2,500 documented cases. National Guard strike teams have tested in facilities.

Bahmer lauded those efforts, but “widespread, frequent testing … will need to be a priority.”

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

State agrees to some ‘retroactive eligibility’ for unemployment benefits.