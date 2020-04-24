Connect with us

Headlines South Florida

Mario Díaz-Balart secures reelection in CD 25 unopposed

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Re-Open Florida: Industry working group mulls hurricane complications

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

CFO to Communist China: Pay up for COVID-19 fraud

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida's error-plagued unemployment website down until Monday morning

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Delegation for 4.24.20: CARES Act redux — proxy voting — 'government lie' — China labs — safe storage

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Does Thursday's coronavirus spike reset the clock on Gov. DeSantis' plan to reopen the economy?
Mario Diaz-Balart is urging Donald Trump to reconsider rules for asylum-seekers. Image via Reuters.

Headlines

Mario Díaz-Balart secures reelection in CD 25 unopposed

No candidate qualified to take on Díaz-Balart, handing him a 10th term in Congress.

on

Republican U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart has secured another term in Congress after the 2020 qualifying period lapsed without any challengers qualifying to take on the incumbent.

Only one other candidate had filed to run in the race for Florida’s 25th Congressional District.

But Democrat Yadira Escobar failed to qualify or the race by Friday’s deadline after receiving harsh rebuke from her own party after she previously defended former Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

Speaking to a radio station linked to the pro-Castro group Alianza Martiana, Escobar said history would remember Castro kindly, according to the  Miami Herald.

“Fidel Castro did not fall before his enemies; history has quite absolved him,” Escobar said. “The truth is that Fidel Castro will be portrayed in history books in a very positive light.”

Escobar denied being a blind defender of the Cuban government.

“It is not my fault that the Cuban government, coincidentally, supports the right to self-determination,” Escobar told the Herald. “I advocate for the sovereign right of every nation to decide its own political future.”

But Escobar’s comments led the Florida Democratic Party (FDP), the Miami-Dade Democratic Party and U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell to condemn Escobar’s run.

Without a serious Democratic challenger — and with no Republican equipped to oust the longtime incumbent — Díaz-Balart will now serve a 10th term in Congress.

Democrats faced an uphill battle from the beginning in unseating Díaz-Balart.

In 2018, he handily defeated Democratic candidate Mary Barzee Flores, defeating her by a margin of 61% to 39%. Barzee Flores managed to occasionally top Díaz-Balart in periodic fundraising reports, but that wasn’t enough to run a close contest.

Díaz-Balart was first elected to the U.S. House in 2002 and hasn’t faced a serious challenge since his 2008 race against Democrat Joe Garcia, when Díaz-Balart won with 53% of the vote.

The incumbent — who was born in South Florida to a prominent Cuban family — has strong ties to the South Florida Cuban community.

The Republican lawmaker suffered a scare in March, when he became the first member of Congress to test positive for COVID-19.

In early April, Díaz-Balart announced he had been cleared of the disease and offered to donate his plasma in an effort to help those still fighting the virus.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

State agrees to some ‘retroactive eligibility’ for unemployment benefits.