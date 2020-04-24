After final Re-Open Florida meeting, task force prepares final thoughts

With the Re-Open Florida Task Force working group meetings now behind them, task force members are preparing to finalize their recommendations to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

At the beginning of Friday’s executive committee teleconference meeting, the Governor thanked the task force members, who have met at least once a day since Monday, for their input. He said the task force would play an outsized role in getting “society back on a stronger footing.”

“I look forward to seeing the recommendations of all the various committees as we look forward on how we get the best ideas on how we move Florida forward in a safe and effective way,” he said.

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez asked task force and working group members to email their suggestions to the Governor’s Office of Policy and Budget by Sunday. Over the weekend, Policy Director Chris Spencer will compile the recommendations for the short term and return them to the task force for tweaks before sending them to the Governor early next week.

During the Friday afternoon phone call, Senate President-Designate Wilton Simpson shared the plight of the insurance industry, law enforcement and nonessential medical community, including dentist offices, which face an obvious challenge in the world of social distancing.

House Speaker José Oliva called it extremely encouraging to hear the discussions about the “backlog of preexisting conditions” the medical field will face and ways law enforcement can protect Floridians without creating a police state and addressing liability.

“(It’s) massively important as we’re going forward that people feel that if they’re following guidelines that certain protections are going to come with that, and how exactly we address that I think is important to discuss,” he said.

Restaurants could start rehiring employees, ordering supplies, including PPE once they receive an opening date and learn reopening rules. Businesses could be open within two to four weeks, said Dana Young, CEO of VISIT FLORIDA.

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran agreed with Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz on the impending hurricane season. Sheltering could be preferable to evacuations, Moskowitz told an earlier breakout meeting, and when evacuations become necessary, the state might turn to Uber instead

The question of generators at medical facilities, now with the added demand of ventilators to treat COVID-19 patients, also arose during the afternoon executive meeting. Administration of Heath Care Administration Secretary Mary Mayhew assured the panelists that generators were being inspected.