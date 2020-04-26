Nearly 2 million unemployment claims submitted in Florida

Floridians have submitted nearly 2 million claims through the state’s unemployment system as the COVID-19 recession continues.

Of those claims, the state has verified 785,340 unique claims, but only 47% of those have been processed. Just 21% have been paid. In total, the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has paid out $192 million in unemployment benefits to the newly jobless.

The Saturday report includes claims filed from March 15 through Friday. DEO now has 1.9 million claims, up 100,000 from the day before.

The department warns that a portion of total claims may be repeats and the count could later be adjusted as duplicates are found. As applicants struggled with the submission system marred in cascading failures, some resubmitted claims through other channels the state opened to give Floridians some way to report their employment status.

More than 727,000 people have filed through the original $77 million CONNECT system, which Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday told reporters was “designed to fail.” About 189,000 have mailed or delivered paper applications while nearly 1 million have submitted claims through a new Pega system designed to alleviate CONNECT.

Of the $192 million paid to people who lost their jobs in Florida, including non-Floridians who worked in-state, $116 million has come from the federal CARES Act, which offers $600 checks each week to unemployed Americans. Another $77 million has been paid through DEO’s Reemployment Assistance program.

Gig workers ineligible for the state unemployment benefits who have submitted through the state systems will get their federal checks even as they are denied state dollars. The state is working to establish a separate portal for gig workers to apply for federal benefits without going through the Reemployment Assistance system.

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis waived the requirement that people confirm they are actively searching for work. The administration confirmed Saturday that the temporary rules do not conflict with the distribution of CARES Act dollars after a FOX 13 Tampa Bay report suggested otherwise.