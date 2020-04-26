FBI investigating bomb threat to Vern Buchanan’s Sarasota office

The FBI is investigating a bomb threat made to U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan’s Sarasota office.

Sarasota Police confirmed there’s a federal investigation underway into a threat called into Buchanan’s district office.

Genevieve Judge, public information officer for the Sarasota Police Department, confirmed that an investigation had begun and that the local police department was working with federal authorities, but could offer few details.

“This incident is being handled by the FBI,” Judge said.

Chloe Conboy, spokesperson for Buchanan’s Congressional office, confirmed the local office received a threatening call last week.

“At 7:26 p.m. Monday night our Sarasota office received a phone message from a man who said he placed a bomb in our office,” Conboy said. “The caller said, ‘I’ve placed a bomb at the office….you’re all gonna die…your kids, your husbands, everybody else.’ The message also included other comments of a violent nature. The area code of the caller was 941. Our office contacted the Sarasota Police Department as well as the U.S. Capitol Police,” she said.

But Conboy said the office could not provide any further information about the investigation, referring all questions to the FBI.

The FBI did not immediately respond to requests for information, nor did the Capitol Police.

There have been reported increases recently in threats of violence against officials, elected and otherwise, working within the federal government, including a bomb threat to the Federal Communications Commission this week, reports The News-Herald. There have also been upticks in threats to the families of members of Congress.

Motivation behind the call remains unclear.

Buchanan’s office in Sarasota is on the second floor of the Federal Building, which also houses a number of departments for the City of Sarasota local government. The building is located in Downtown Sarasota at the corner of Ringling Boulevard and Orange Avenue.

The Sarasota Republican has held office sine 2007. He serves on the House Ways and Means Committee.