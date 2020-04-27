‘We are ready to open’: Health experts join Ron DeSantis as reopening nears

Health experts at Tampa General Hospital are in lockstep with Gov. Ron DeSantis on whether Florida is ready to reopen.

Tampa was the latest stop in the Governor’s media tour ahead of the report from his Re-Open Florida Task Force, which will outline short-term recommendations for how the economy and society will enter phase one of the anticipated three-step reopening.

DeSantis has faced criticisms from Democrats for the composition of his Re-Open Florida Task Force, which leans heavily toward business interests. Tampa General Hospital’s president and CEO, Dr. John Couris, is the only health expert on the task force’s executive committee.

But sitting side by side with the Governor and other Tampa General health experts during the Monday press conference, Couris didn’t give Democrats what they wanted to hear. Rather, he advanced the reopening rhetoric a step farther.

“We are ready to open,” Couris said. “And I’m not only speaking for Tampa General Hospital but probably speaking for every hospital across the state.”

Flanking DeSantis was Tampa General vice president Dr. Charles Lockwood. From here, he said the state’s COVID-19 response will move from mitigation to containment to shut the epidemic down.

“There’ll be outbreaks and there’ll be flares, but it’ll allow us to return to a much more normal state,” Lockwood said.

Because of the unprecedented nearly global lockdown, DeSantis said the reopening would have to be methodical and data-driven, possibly slower than others would like.

“As you look about going forward, I think folks should see a light at the end of the tunnel for the State of Florida,” he said. “It’s not going to be something that a switch is going to be flipped. This is going to be, slow and steady wins the race.”

Some of those who might think the reopening will be too slow include small business owners, who during last week’s task force discussions pushed for a quick but clear reopening.