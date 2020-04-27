Internet crimes investigator says social distancing may help combat digital exploitation of children

As some experts worry online learning could lead to increased exploitation of children, at least one internet crimes expert says that may not be the case.

In March, the FBI warned that school closures could up that risk. Florida students have shifted to an online curriculum amid restrictions installed during the novel coronavirus outbreak. The more time in front of the screen, the FBI warned, the more chances a child could be contacted by a predator.

But Detective Michael Joo of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit offered a different take Monday.

“We are relying heavily on the internet, especially digital media, to make sure that our children are getting the education — and also some entertainment — that they need,” Joo said Monday in a digital conference with Sen. Lauren Book.

“But I think one of the factors that we’re maybe not seeing or taking into account is the fact that now that everyone is under one roof, it’s a little more difficult to get away and hide in your bedroom or go to the park or the library to get away from your parents’ watchful eye. Now, everyone’s at home. Dad and mom aren’t at work and you aren’t at school.”

That is, with parents at home as well, they have the ability to better monitor their kids’ activities and potentially intervene if something goes wrong.

“Any little nuances or changes in behavior might be a little more observable at this time,” Joo said.

“I think it goes to show that there might be positives that come with this along with the negatives.”

Joo made those comments in a conversation with Sen. Book. Book’s foundation Lauren’s Kids offers aid to survivors of childhood sexual abuse.

“We’ve had parents calling in to the foundation. We’ve had emails,” Book said, regarding concern about a potential uptick in exposure to those dangers.

Joo added that he hadn’t seen a huge surge in reports of exploitation as of yet.

“It’s hard to crunch down the numbers to say that we have seen an influx of these types of cases.”

But while he offered a point of optimism, Joo and Book were cautious not to dismiss the dangers entirely. Joo added that while some positives may exist, it remains unclear how exactly the current isolation measures will affect these issues in the aggregate.

Joo’s BSO unit is part of the larger South Florida ICAC task force. That group is made up of officers from federal, state and local agencies and is involved in investigating child exploitation cases.

Joo made a point to explain the two major drivers for children confiding in a potential predator online.

“If a child is not getting positive attention or approval from his or her family, they will seek it — and find it many times — elsewhere,” Joo explained.

The second example occurs when a child is hesitant to approach their parents for help.

“This usually occurs when a child does not feel like they can go to their parents to disclose that they are being victimized for fear of punishment, shame, embarrassment and, believe it or not, even loss of the social media and digital devices,” Joo added.

“That’s a prominent fear for a lot of these kids. I know at this time it’s extremely difficult to keep children occupied. However, I think families should try and use this time to strengthen and reestablish relationships with their children and provide them with that love and attention that they need that they may otherwise be seeking from strangers online.”

Book — who is a parent in addition to being a survivor of sexual abuse — said parents should work to build trust with their children to avoid those endangering circumstances.

“I think that those are really important conversation to have — not just once, but every day,” Book said.

“And again, not specifically about this topic, but anything. Take any opportunity that is a learning one where a child makes a mistake [and either] comes to you, or you suggest, ‘Let’s talk about why this happened. How did this happen? Did you see that I will always come and try to help you in any situation?’ I think that those are things to keep in mind.”

She and Joo also explained that parents should take charge of digital devices in the home, know what apps their kids are using and work to understand the limits and potential of those apps.

“You’re a parent, not a friend,” Book said.

“By the way, you paid for these devices. And I know that there have been some folks that say, ‘Well, you should trust your child.’ You can trust, but verify. Again, you’re the adult in that family and in that household and you have a responsibility.”

Book’s group has worked to provide resources to parents seeking to help monitor their children through this time — and beyond — in an effort to prevent an individual from potentially preying on their children.