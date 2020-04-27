Connect with us

Headlines South Florida

State lawmakers ready drive-thru food distribution event in Miami-Dade County

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Which Florida beaches are closed? Which are still open?

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

'We are ready to open': Health experts join Ron DeSantis as reopening nears

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Alan Cohn: Congress needs to throw a real lifeline to small business

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

As state reworks nursing home COVID-19 data, Gov. DeSantis open to more transparency

Corona Economics Headlines

Unemployment: 32% of state claims processed, 11% paid

Headlines

State lawmakers ready drive-thru food distribution event in Miami-Dade County

Tropical Park will host the Tuesday morning Feeding South Florida event.

on

Five members of the Florida House will be on hand Tuesday morning to help hand out food at a Feeding South Florida event in Miami-Dade County.

Reps. Vance AloupisJuan Fernandez-BarquinDaniel PerezAna Maria Rodriguez and Anthony Rodriguez will appear at Tropical Park, located at 7900 SW 40 St. Individuals are being asked to use the entrance on Bird Rd.

The food distribution event is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., but will end once supplies run out. Food will be doled out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

With social distancing efforts in effect aimed at efforts to stop the spread on the novel coronavirus, that’s made large-scale distribution efforts difficult.

To comply with social distancing guidelines, Tuesday morning’s event will be drive-through only.

On top of typically food-insecure individuals, limitations on social gatherings have also heavily impacted the economy. Those restrictions have already left many Floridians out of work. Though the federal government has approved a stimulus package to help people weather the storm, many Floridians are concerned about where they can access their next meal.

That’s led several lawmakers to hold food distributions events in recent weeks to help out members of the community.

In fact, this isn’t the first time this same quintet of lawmakers has joined together to help feed members of the Miami-Dade County community. All five members represent districts which cover a portion of the county.

Late March saw Sens. Oscar Braynon II and Jason Pizzo joining Reps. Dotie Joseph and Barbara Watson at a Farm Share event in Miami-Dade County. Other lawmakers have joined in to help as well.

Those unable to attend this current event, or who don’t have access to a vehicle to attend future drive thru distributions, can still obtain food from Feeding South Florida. The organization has dedicated a page on its website detailing its efforts, including links to food pantries in the area.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Rob Bradley: How to smartly, safely reopen Florida for business.