Javier Fernández, Daniella Levine Cava to distribute Farm Share food in Cutler Bay

Rep. Javier Fernández and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava will appear at a Tuesday food distribution event in Cutler Bay.

The event is a partnership between the town of Cutler Bay, Miami-Dade County and Farm Share — a 501(c)(3) organization aimed at alleviating hunger which has several warehouses throughout the state of Florida.

To comply with social distancing guidelines, the event will be drive-through only. It will be hosted at 10790 SW 211 St and will run from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. However, supplies are first come, first serve.

Lawmakers have long participated in events to feed those in need in their respective communities. But with social distancing efforts in effect aimed at efforts to stop the spread on the novel coronavirus, that’s made large-scale distribution efforts difficult.

A Farm Share event scheduled for March 21 Sen. Bobby Powell Jr. and Rep. Matt Willhite had to be canceled amid concerns regarding the virus.

Since then, Farm Share has begun turning to drive-through events to help ensure individuals are spread out and safe while that food is doled out.

On top of typically food-insecure individuals, limitations on social gatherings have also heavily impacted the economy. Those restrictions have already left many Floridians out of work. Though the federal government has approved a stimulus package to help people weather the storm, many Floridians are concerned about where they can access their next meal.

Farm Share has promised to ensure Floridians remain fed as workers continue to be laid off and children are forced to stay home from school — where two meals a day would normally be served.

Farm Share has also partnered with Lyft for those who may be wishing to attend these drive-through events but lack a way to drive themselves. Lyft will offer to pick up one individual per household and give a credit for rides up to $25. The offer is currently valid for rides taken through the end of April.