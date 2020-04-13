Connect with us

Headlines South Florida

Javier Fernández, Daniella Levine Cava to distribute Farm Share food in Cutler Bay

Workers sue McDonald’s over harassment at Sanford stores

Unemployment backlog clearing slowly, Governor says

South Florida campaign donations dry up amid coronavirus outbreak

Furloughed Disney union workers protest state's jobless system

Coronavirus response: Ron DeSantis assembling National Guard strike teams to check nursing homes
Latest coronavirus model predicts fewer deaths in Florida.