Farm Share, Lyft partner to deliver food to South Floridians in need amid coronavirus outbreak

Farm Share — a 501(c)(3) organization aimed at alleviating hunger — is partnering with the ride-sharing service Lyft to deliver food to South Floridians impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 virus.

Farm Share has several warehouses throughout the state of Florida. The organization regularly partners with lawmakers to help distribute food to those in need.

But with social distancing efforts in effect aimed at stopping the virus’s spread, that’s made large-scale distribution efforts difficult. Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced South Florida would be operating under a “safer-at-home order.” Wednesday, DeSantis announced that directive would extend to the entire state effective 12:01 a.m. Friday morning.

In an effort to cut down on large crowds, Farm Share recently held a drive-thru only distribution event to ensure hungry Floridians were not left out in the cold.

“The emergence of Floridians newly in need of support, coupled with the lack of funds and available volunteers, has caused us to act quickly and rethink how we serve Floridians,” said Stephen Shelley, CEO of Farm Share CEO.

But that excluded those who cannot drive or who don’t own a vehicle. By partnering with Lyft, those individuals can hitch a ride to a Farm Share location where they will receive the food they need.

“We believe everyone should have access to reliable, affordable transportation. We are proud to work with Farm Share to help riders get to a location that provides them with free food and supplies,” said Yun Ling, General Manager for Lyft Florida.

“These are challenging times for many families, and this partnership will help connect hundreds of people with the resources they need to get through this difficult time.”

Lyft will offer to pick up one individual per household and give a credit for rides up to $25. The offer is currently valid for rides taken through the end of April.

On top of typically food-insecure individuals, limitations on social gatherings have also heavily impacted the economy. Those restrictions have already left many Floridians out of work. Though the federal government has approved a stimulus package to help bridge the gap until things return to normal, many Floridians are concerned with where they can access their next meal.

Shelley says his organization is looking to help those in South Florida who may have that concern.

“Our new partnership with Lyft is vital, enabling us to directly connect Floridians with the food they need to feed their families,” Shelley added.

“Farm Share is incredibly grateful for the support Lyft is providing, and we look forward to continuing to build strong relationships with corporate partners who share our goal of making sure that no Floridian goes hungry.”