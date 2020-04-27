Connect with us

Virus is expected to reduce meat selection and raise prices

Unemployment: 35% of Florida claims processed, 20% paid

Gov. Ron DeSantis eyes investigation of failed unemployment website

Ben Diamond urges Marco Rubio, Rick Scott to back 'State Stabilization Funds'

Ron DeSantis: 267K Floridians received unemployment benefits; more help on the way

State pushes back deadlines for corporate tax returns

Payment and extension deadlines also moved back.

on

The Florida Department of Revenue has extended the deadline for certain corporate income tax returns and payments.

The dates were pushed back in an emergency order issued by DOR Executive Director Jim Zingale. The order lists new due dates for corporations with a fiscal year ending Dec. 31, Jan 31 or Feb. 29.

For all three, returns are now due on Aug. 3.

Corporate income tax returns are generally due on the first day of the fifth month after the end of the fiscal year — for example, corporations using the calendar year must file tax returns by May 1.

The deadlines to make tax payments or request exemptions differs between the three.

For corporations with a tax year ending Dec. 31, the deadline is now June 1, a month back from original deadline of May 1.

There is no change in payment or extension deadlines for tax years ending Jan. 31 and Feb. 29 — they are still due by June 1 or July 1, respectively.

The emergency order follows a federal tax deadline extension issued by the Internal Revenue Service. Corporate tax returns are now due to the IRS on July 15.

DOR made clear that its emergency order does not change the current due dates for estimated tax payments due between April 1 and July 15.

The department also said it has set up a dedicated team to answer questions on tax-related issues pertaining to COVID-19. The team can be reached via COVID19TAXHELP@floridarevenue.com.

Florida’s corporate income tax generates $2.8 billion in general revenue a year, or about 8.2% of all general revenue collected by the state.

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

