Lincoln Avenue Capitol donates 2,000 boxes of produce to Floridians in need

Lincoln Avenue Capital (LAC), a group dedicated to providing affordable housing, is stepping forward to donate produce to families in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

The organization provided “more than 2,000 boxes of fresh, locally-sourced produce” to residents at its South Florida properties this week — as well as nearby neighbors.

In total, LAC delivered around 20,000 pounds of produce to approximately 5,500 residents.

“Over the course of this pandemic, millions of hard-working families have been faced with food insecurity,” LAC CEO Jeremy Bronfman said in a statement explaining his company’s decision to step forward.

“We’re incredibly proud to support our residents — and their neighbors — across South Florida with deliveries of fresh produce. Food insecurity does not stop at property lines, and neither will our work.”

On top of typically food-insecure individuals, limitations on social gatherings have also heavily impacted the economy. Those restrictions have already left many Floridians out of work. Though the federal government has approved a stimulus package to help people weather the storm, many Floridians are concerned about where they can access their next meal.

That’s led to several drive-thru distribution events being set up throughout South Florida.

LAC — which owns 47 properties made up of more than 9,000 units — partnered with JGL Produce, according to a release on the donations.

JGL Produce set up 10-pound boxes containing sweet corn, squash, cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes and onions. The boxes were handed out to families and seniors at 12 affordable housing properties in Miami-Dade County.

“Lincoln Avenue Capital does not just invest in properties. We invest in communities,” LAC Partner Yoni Gruskin said.

“We placed an emphasis on sourcing local produce to maximize our impact as our residents received deliveries at their doors.”

Miami-Dade remains the epicenter of the outbreak here in Florida, with nearly 36% of the total confirmed cases in the state as of Wednesday.