Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay

Pasco elected leaders hosting two food drives for coronavirus-affected families

Officials will collect food in Odessa and Wesley Chapel this Saturday and next.

on

Pasco County officials are hosting two food drives to help provide meals for individuals experiencing hardship from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Incoming Senate President Wilton Simpson, Rep. Ardian Zika, Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco, Tax Collector Mike Fasano and Superintendent of Schools Kurt Browning are calling on local businesses and individuals to contribute non-perishable food items.

“The food will go to families who will need assistance in the weeks and months to come,” Browning said in a promotional video.

“We have been working hard to feed our students in recent weeks, giving out hundreds of thousands of meals, but under does not take a vacation.”

The first event is Saturday, May 2 at Suncoast Crossings at 16400 State Road 54 E. in Odessa from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Another drive will take place May 9 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Sam’s Club of Wesley Chapel located at 27727 State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel.

“We all know we’re in unprecedented times,” Nocco said. “They need the basic nutrition to survive.”

Simpson said the drive will accept curbside drop-offs and social distancing will be practiced.

“Working together as a community we will rise to that challenge,” Fasano said.

Suggested items include things like canned goods, pasta, peanut butter, cereal and granola bars.

 

