Unemployed Floridians will again have to certify they are looking for work

U.S. jobless claims soar past 30 million; Europe also reeling

Unemployment: A second day on which Florida approves almost all new claims

Vast majority of Florida unemployment claims being approved

U.S. economy shrank 4.8% in 2020 first quarter, with worst yet to come

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession
Unemployed Floridians will again have to certify they are looking for work

Gov. Ron DeSantis will not extend his waiver, which expires May 8.

on

Unemployed Floridians will soon have to recertify that they are still unemployed to receive their state and federal benefits.

When phase one of Gov. Ron DeSantisreopening plan begins on Monday, the plan will not extend the executive order that let people obtain unemployment benefits without confirming every two weeks that they’re searching for work. That order will instead lapse May 8, the final day of the public health emergency.

Removing the work search requirement was in part meant to alleviate the Department of Economic Opportunity’s (DEO) benefits application system flooded with more than 2 million applications since March 15 as of Wednesday. With thousands of applicants trying to reach CONNECT simultaneously during the unprecedented economic downturn, many were unable to submit their request for weeks.

“If the system is suffering under too much stress, why would we want people to have to go on and recertify that? We know what the economy’s doing right now,” DeSantis said when he announced the relaxed unemployment requirements.

Now, less than two weeks after that announcement, the state appears confident CONNECT and the paper application and online alternative are enough to keep up with processing new claims.

This week, the state began rolling through unemployment claims after clearing a backlog over the weekend. DEO approved 10,490 new unemployment claims Wednesday while rejecting only 162.

Another reason the administration removed the work search requirement was because few jobs were hiring as businesses closed shop. As some nonessential businesses open, at least in limited fashion, that will likely change.

Phase one of the “Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step.” plan, restaurant dining rooms and retail stores can reopen with 25% capacity. The ban on elective surgeries was set to lapse May 8, but the order bumped that start date to Monday.

The phase one order extends bar, gym and vacation rental closures and travel limitations from the New York City and New Orleans areas. Local governments can also continue meeting remotely.

Because the CONNECT system was not updated to accept applicants who did not confirm they were searching for a job, per the temporary rule change, the system told some people their claims were denied. However, the DeSantis Administration told Florida Politics that those claims were being processed manually.

