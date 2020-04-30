Consulting firm Indelible Solutions to donate masks and meals to Floridians in need

Consulting firm Indelible Solutions has partnered with a pair of organizations to help distribute food and face masks to Florida’s vulnerable communities during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Indelible is partnering with Mary’s Kids to give out 15,000 N95 masks for those in need. Indelible also partnered with Precious Jewels Academy Learning Center to distribute 35,000 meals. Those supplies will be distributed to organizations throughout the state, according to a Thursday release from Indelible.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday his plan to begin a phased reopening of the state. Some restrictions will be lifted on Monday, May 4. But it will still be weeks or months until things return to normal for Floridians.

With social distancing efforts in effect aimed at stopping the virus’s spread, many Floridians have lost work and are worried about where they may get their next meal. A Thursday report saw another 432,000 unemployment filings in Florida over the previous week.

“The COVID-19 crisis has presented Florida families and businesses with unprecedented challenges,” said Joshua Hay, a partner at Indelible Solutions.

“Our firms have worked hand-in-hand with communities across Florida during times of hurricane and previous natural disaster, and we want to show Floridians that these current challenges are no different.”

Lawmakers and other organizations have also stepped forward to help provide supplies to Florida residents throughout the crisis.

“As a small business owner, I understand the pressure that many organizations are facing right now, especially those who have employees on the front line of this crisis,” said Indelible Solutions CEO Jerome Byers.

“We want these communities to know that they are not alone in this fight.”

Phase one of the Governor’s reopening plan, which kicks in Monday, does leave several businesses — such as bars and gyms — closed. Other industries, such as retail and restaurants, must operate at a limited capacity.

That could provide some relief for out-of-work Floridians. But until a full return to normalcy, many will still struggle with the effects of the virus as health officials continue to control the rate of its spread.