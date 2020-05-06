Last Call for 5.6.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

U.S. states and territories are eligible for a five-to-one match for federal elections funding.

Under the Help America Vote Act, the state could pull down as much as $20 million from the federal government if it kicks in $4 million.

Most state applying for a slice of the $400 million pot created by the coronavirus stimulus package, but Florida has yet to apply. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried says the opportunity is too good to pass up.

“While COVID-19 has upended so many aspects of American life, time continues on, and so do the elections upon which our great democracy rests. Protecting our elections from threats both foreign and domestic has never been more important,” she said Wednesday.

“With COVID-19 continuing to spread, the ability of Floridians to exercise their right to vote is clearly threatened. I am requesting that the Governor take action immediately to secure the $20 million available to Florida, and use these funds to expand voting by mail that will provide a safer election this fall, especially for our most vulnerable Floridians.”

Bolstering mail-in ballot capacity is favored by most Democratic politicians and is in line with public health guidance aimed at limiting the virus’ expected second wind.

Republicans, however, are mostly opposed. President Donald Trump has gone further than others, claiming last month that mail ballots would bring “tremendous potential for voter fraud,” which “doesn’t work out well for Republicans.”

Whether that’s true in Florida is murky. More Republicans than Democrats cast mail ballots in 2016, and fewer failed to return the ballots they received. The gap accounted for more than half of Trump’s margin of victory four years ago.

___

COVID-19 may be subsiding, but wildfire season is ramping up.

Gusty conditions and low humidity have put the entire Panhandle under a Red Flag Warning, which indicates a high chance of wildland fires. Parts of Central and all South Florida will be under a Fire Weather Watch on Thursday afternoon.

The Florida Forest Service said the fires are preventable. Since January, the Florida Forest Service has battled nearly 1,100 wildfires that have burned over 18,100 acres across the state and people caused 97% of them.

“Due to the elevated fire threat, I am urging the public to avoid yard debris burning,” said Erin Albury, State Forester and Director of the Florida Forest Service. “We are in the peak of our year-round fire activity, and these weather conditions will only add to the existing fire danger.”

Fried, who oversees the Florida Forest Service, added, “I encourage all Floridians to be aware of the fire danger, exercise caution, follow directives from state and local officials, and help protect our fellow residents, homes, natural resources, and our wildland firefighters during this elevated fire threat.”

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 37,020 FL residents (+528 since Tuesday)

— 982 Non-FL residents (+35 since Tuesday)

Origin:

— 1,814 Travel related

— 13,857 Contact with a confirmed case

— 1,641 Both

— 19,180 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 6,330 in FL

Deaths:

— 1,471 in FL

Unemployment numbers

As of Tuesday:

Total claims: 1,829,812

— Confirmed unique claims: 1,115,023

— Claim verification queue: 345,180

— Claims processed: 769,843

— Claims paid: 481,497 478,666 (+2,831 since Sunday)

Total paid out: $1.02 billion $979.2 million (+$38.3 million since Sunday)

“Judge will rule part of Florida felon voting law unconstitutional” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO Florida

Quote of the Day

“As many people know, this PPE was a major crunch, particularly in March — China had known what was going on. They specifically bought up a lot of this stuff really to try to screw over the rest of the world, which they’re going to need to pay for doing that.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, accusing China of downplaying the virus to snap up PPE.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights