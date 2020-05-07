Last Call for 5.7.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

The Florida Department of Health launched a smartphone app Thursday to gather data to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus in Florida.

The StrongerThanC19 app, available on iPhones and Android devices, is a mobile version of the Community Action Survey website the department rolled out a month ago. Users are asked a series of questions about their demographics, where they live, recent travel, and whether they suspect they’ve been exposed to the virus.

Survey responses will be used to help the department track the virus and distribute resources. App users to go back and change their responses as needed so DOH can adjust accordingly.

“The participation from the website has been very promising so far with over 300,000 surveys submitted, and we’re hopeful that this app will help to build on the submissions and data that has already been gathered,” Surgeon General Scott Rivkees said. “Together, the information collected from the StrongerThanC19 mobile app and website will be used to help further inform and improve the state’s response to COVID-19.”

The app displays survey data in real-time and allow users to sign up for COVID-19 alerts from DOH.

___

An increase in wind speeds and a decrease in humidity are just two of several factors challenging firefighters as they continue working to contain a 2,000-acre wildfire in Santa Rosa County.

In a news conference Thursday, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried confirmed that the blaze had destroyed at least 17 homes and buildings since it began Monday. Fried also confirmed that the fire began as an escaped prescribed burn by a private contractor on private land.

Dubbed the “Five Mile Swamp Fire,” the blaze has forced the shutdown of a stretch of Interstate 10, from Exit 22 at Avalon Boulevard to Exit 31 at Highway 37. Authorities provided no timeline for reopening.

“The threat is far from over and there is no rain forecast and conditions will continue to increase for fire behavior,” Fried said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis visited the site early Thursday, too. He later announced that the state has received approval from FEMA for federal financial assistance.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 37,813 FL residents (+793 since Wednesday)

— 982 Non-FL residents (+33 since Tuesday)

Origin:

— 1,841 Travel related

— 15,098 Contact with a confirmed case

— 1,680 Both

— 19,194 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 6,765 in FL

Deaths:

— 1,600 in FL

Unemployment numbers

As of Wednesday:

Total claims: 1,856,040

— Confirmed unique claims: 1,210,168

— Claim verification queue: 395,608

— Claims processed: 814,560

— Claims paid: 486,155 (+4,658 since Tuesday)

Total paid out: $1.06 billion (+$43 million since Tuesday)

Evening Reads

“Daily coronavirus-case count surges” via Jennifer Calfas of The Wall Street Journal

“Administration shelves CDC guide to reopening country” via The Associated Press

“Donald Trump tells allies his wearing a mask would ‘send the wrong message,’ make him look ridiculous” via The Associated Press

“Flailing corporations gobbled up small business loans. That OK?” via Wendy Rhodes of the Palm Beach Post

“Rick Scott continues war of words with New York politicians” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“Florida emerges as bright spot in COVID-19 fight” via Julia Manchester of The Hill

“Coronavirus cases, unemployment claims and lawsuits continue to mount in Florida” via James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat

“Unemployment trips up Ron DeSantis’ coronavirus victory lap” via Matt Dixon of POLITICO Florida

“Big drop in Florida unemployment claims in latest federal report” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics

“Democrats fail to force Florida special session” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO Florida

“Universities weigh options for fall semester” via Ana Ceballos of the News Service of Florida

“Four MLS teams, including two in Florida, allow individual workouts, more to follow” via The Associated Press

“Her senior year derailed, a high school journalist pushes toward one last deadline” via Claire McNeil of the Tampa Bay Times

“Iguana tell you a story” via Craig Pittman of the Florida Phoenix

Quote of the Day

“There are millions of Floridians whose lives have been thrown into chaos by this pandemic. Right now, it’s hard to make the case that government is doing everything it can to help them.” — incoming House Democratic Leader Evan Jenne, after his call for a Special Session failed.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights