Connect with us

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Last Call for 5.7.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Jacksonville Bold for 5.7.20 — Bring back normal

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.7.20

Emails & Opinions

Last Call for 5.6.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Emails & Opinions Headlines

You can stay at a hotel, but not a short-term vacation rental and that's absolutely ridiculous

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sarah Sutton: There’s enough to stress about, don’t let prescription medicines be one of them

Emails & Opinions

Last Call for 5.7.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

A digest of the day’s politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink.

on

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

The Florida Department of Health launched a smartphone app Thursday to gather data to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus in Florida.

The StrongerThanC19 app, available on iPhones and Android devices, is a mobile version of the Community Action Survey website the department rolled out a month ago. Users are asked a series of questions about their demographics, where they live, recent travel, and whether they suspect they’ve been exposed to the virus.

Survey responses will be used to help the department track the virus and distribute resources. App users to go back and change their responses as needed so DOH can adjust accordingly.

“The participation from the website has been very promising so far with over 300,000 surveys submitted, and we’re hopeful that this app will help to build on the submissions and data that has already been gathered,” Surgeon General Scott Rivkees said. “Together, the information collected from the StrongerThanC19 mobile app and website will be used to help further inform and improve the state’s response to COVID-19.”

The app displays survey data in real-time and allow users to sign up for COVID-19 alerts from DOH.

___

An increase in wind speeds and a decrease in humidity are just two of several factors challenging firefighters as they continue working to contain a 2,000-acre wildfire in Santa Rosa County.

In a news conference Thursday, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried confirmed that the blaze had destroyed at least 17 homes and buildings since it began Monday. Fried also confirmed that the fire began as an escaped prescribed burn by a private contractor on private land.

Dubbed the “Five Mile Swamp Fire,” the blaze has forced the shutdown of a stretch of Interstate 10, from Exit 22 at Avalon Boulevard to Exit 31 at Highway 37. Authorities provided no timeline for reopening.

“The threat is far from over and there is no rain forecast and conditions will continue to increase for fire behavior,” Fried said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis visited the site early Thursday, too. He later announced that the state has received approval from FEMA for federal financial assistance.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 37,813 FL residents (+793 since Wednesday)

— 982 Non-FL residents (+33 since Tuesday)

Origin:

— 1,841 Travel related

— 15,098 Contact with a confirmed case

— 1,680 Both

— 19,194 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 6,765 in FL

Deaths:

— 1,600 in FL

Unemployment numbers

As of Wednesday:

Total claims: 1,856,040

— Confirmed unique claims: 1,210,168

— Claim verification queue: 395,608

— Claims processed: 814,560

— Claims paid: 486,155 (+4,658 since Tuesday)

Total paid out: $1.06 billion (+$43 million since Tuesday)

Evening Reads

Daily coronavirus-case count surges” via Jennifer Calfas of The Wall Street Journal

Administration shelves CDC guide to reopening country” via The Associated Press

Donald Trump tells allies his wearing a mask would ‘send the wrong message,’ make him look ridiculous” via The Associated Press

Flailing corporations gobbled up small business loans. That OK?” via Wendy Rhodes of the Palm Beach Post

Rick Scott continues war of words with New York politicians” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

Florida emerges as bright spot in COVID-19 fight” via Julia Manchester of The Hill

Coronavirus cases, unemployment claims and lawsuits continue to mount in Florida” via James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat

Unemployment trips up Ron DeSantis’ coronavirus victory lap” via Matt Dixon of POLITICO Florida

Big drop in Florida unemployment claims in latest federal report” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics

Democrats fail to force Florida special session” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO Florida

Universities weigh options for fall semester” via Ana Ceballos of the News Service of Florida

Four MLS teams, including two in Florida, allow individual workouts, more to follow” via The Associated Press

Her senior year derailed, a high school journalist pushes toward one last deadline” via Claire McNeil of the Tampa Bay Times

Iguana tell you a story” via Craig Pittman of the Florida Phoenix

Quote of the Day

“There are millions of Floridians whose lives have been thrown into chaos by this pandemic. Right now, it’s hard to make the case that government is doing everything it can to help them.” — incoming House Democratic Leader Evan Jenne, after his call for a Special Session failed.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights

 

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. DeSantis teases more restaurant capacity on the menu for Phase Two reopening