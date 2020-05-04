Connect with us

Rhonda Rebman Lopez qualifies in HD 120 via petition

She collected more than 1,000 signatures supporting her bid.

Republican candidate Rhonda Rebman Lopez has qualified for the 2020 ballot in House District 120 after collecting more than 1,000 signatures supporting her bid.

Lopez is one of four candidates seeking to replace term-limited Rep. Holly Raschein in the district. Lopez has consistently led the field in fundraising since entering the contest in September.

“I want to thank the over one thousand voters who signed a petition asking that I be a candidate to serve as their State Representative,” Lopez wrote in a Monday statement.

“I am humbled and grateful for the overwhelming support that the voters across the Keys and South Dade have shown me and our campaign.”

Lopez last ran for office in 2018, competing in the race for House District 115. She lost the Republican primary to Vance Aloupis, who went on to claim victory in the general election.

HD 120 covers Monroe County as well as parts of southern Miami-Dade County.

Islamorada Councilman and former Mayor Jim Mooney and attorney Alexandria Suarez are also vying for the Republican nod in HD 120. Clint Barras, the Vice President of Business Development for Two Oceans Digital, is running as a Democrat.

All four candidates have filed their intent to qualify by petition. But the remaining three candidates remain well short of the 1,013 signatures required.

As of Monday, May 4, Barras had 480 signatures verified by the Division of Elections. Mooney had obtained 207, while Suarez sat at 145. House Candidates have until June 12 to qualify.

“I am pleased to be supported by voters of all party affiliations and walks of life, who believe that I am the candidate best suited to represent their needs and interests in Tallahassee,” Lopez said.

“Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the voters of House District 120 have demonstrated their great enthusiasm for my message of lower taxes, less regulation, and safeguarding our unique natural resources and agricultural region.”

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

