As reopening begins, 20 more Floridians confirmed dead from COVID-19

State health officials confirmed 20 deaths among COVID-19 patients Monday as Florida began Phase One of its reopening.

Now 1,399 residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus. With 819 newly confirmed cases, 36,897 people, including 928-non residents, have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state.

The virus has sent 6,119 Floridians to the hospital, including an additional 84 residents confirmed by the Department of Health (DOH) Monday.

With the majority of the state reopening Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the DOH are eyeing a continued decline in either the total number of confirmed positive cases or the share of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases. However, the state’s hot spots of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties will not reopen with the rest of the state.

In Miami-Dade, DOH reported 13,092 cases and 378 deaths in total, an increase from 12,775 and 369 respectively. In Broward, the state has confirmed 5,383 cases, up from 5,312, and 208 deaths, an additional death over Sunday’s count. In Palm Beach, 3,311 people have tested positive, an increase from 3,130, with no additional deaths.

Orange, Hillsborough, Lee and Duval counties have also crossed 1,000 cases. Patients have been diagnosed in each of the state’s 67 counties.

DeSantis has highlighted Orange County, with 1,438 cases, Hillsborough, with 1,300, and Duval, with 1,072, as the state’s examples of growing hot spots that were stamped out. However, Lee County has remained fairly consistent in its number of daily reported cases, now past Duval County with 1,138 cases total.

The first reopening step allows restaurant dining rooms and retail storefronts to open at 25% capacity. Schools, gyms, movie theaters and close-contact services like hair salons will remain closed.

DeSantis is also opening the door for pharmacists to offer COVID-19 tests, one of the state’s latest efforts in expanding test availability. Walgreens has announced nine drive-thru sites across the state while Walmart will have five and CVS plans to enter the testing game as well.