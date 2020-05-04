Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Pinellas County to offer widespread testing regardless of symptoms

Headlines SW Florida

Judge rules Sarasota County redistricting legal, new lines stand for 2020

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

As reopening begins, 20 more Floridians confirmed dead from COVID-19

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Florida's reopening is on the backs of working families, Senator claims

Headlines South Florida

Airbnb to provide no-cost stays for Jackson health care workers

Headlines Tampa Bay

Pandemic marketing 101: Tampa communications director shares national headline-grabbing strategy

Headlines

Pinellas County to offer widespread testing regardless of symptoms

Many believe widespread testing is necessary as the economy begins to go back to normal.

on

Community Health Centers of Pinellas County are offering free COVID-19 tests to any resident who wants one beginning Monday at three locations.

The tests are available to all residents regardless of symptoms or travel history.

Three locations in South St. Pete, Pinellas Park and Clearwater will open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday-Friday begining May 4.

The locations include:

— 707 E. Druid Rd. In Clearwater

— 7550 43rd St. North in Pinellas Park

— 1344 22nd. St. South in St. Petersburg

Tests are available by either walk-up or drive-thru with same-day service. Appointments are recommended by calling 727-824-8181 and selecting option 0 or online at chcpinellas.org.

The tests come after Hillsborough County already began offering tests to all residents last week, leading to Pinellas County officials inquiring about how they could offer the same service.

The tests are offered the same day some businesses are now allowed to reopen under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Phase One plan to reopen the state’s economy.

Under that order, restaurants and retail establishments can reopen at 25% capacity and elective surgeries are allowed to restart.

Some worry, however, that the reopening could lead to a surge in new COVID-19 cases without adequate testing to identify asymptomatic residents who may have the virus, but not know it.

Broad testing is seen as a way to continue combating the virus’ spread as Floridians seek to return to some level of normalcy even as the virus continues to exist in communities.

Also Monday, Pinellas County beaches are now open, another source for concern for some who have called for more robust testing.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Kendra Gale

    May 4, 2020 at 11:19 am

    This IS ONLY to get the numbers to show less cases so they can open more things. The more negative tests only shows you’re testing people that aren’t sick!!!!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Vacation rental ban continues in Phase One of Florida’s reopening.