Pinellas County to offer widespread testing regardless of symptoms

Community Health Centers of Pinellas County are offering free COVID-19 tests to any resident who wants one beginning Monday at three locations.

The tests are available to all residents regardless of symptoms or travel history.

Three locations in South St. Pete, Pinellas Park and Clearwater will open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday-Friday begining May 4.

The locations include:

— 707 E. Druid Rd. In Clearwater

— 7550 43rd St. North in Pinellas Park

— 1344 22nd. St. South in St. Petersburg

Tests are available by either walk-up or drive-thru with same-day service. Appointments are recommended by calling 727-824-8181 and selecting option 0 or online at chcpinellas.org.

The tests come after Hillsborough County already began offering tests to all residents last week, leading to Pinellas County officials inquiring about how they could offer the same service.

The tests are offered the same day some businesses are now allowed to reopen under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Phase One plan to reopen the state’s economy.

Under that order, restaurants and retail establishments can reopen at 25% capacity and elective surgeries are allowed to restart.

Some worry, however, that the reopening could lead to a surge in new COVID-19 cases without adequate testing to identify asymptomatic residents who may have the virus, but not know it.

Broad testing is seen as a way to continue combating the virus’ spread as Floridians seek to return to some level of normalcy even as the virus continues to exist in communities.

Also Monday, Pinellas County beaches are now open, another source for concern for some who have called for more robust testing.