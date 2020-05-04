Craig Latimer to head Florida Supervisors of Elections association

Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer will now officially be president of the Florida Supervisors of Elections (FSE,) effective May 11.

The group, founded in 1964, is a professional membership association representing all 67 of Florida’s Supervisor of Elections offices seeking to support fair, honest and accurate elections in the state.

“As an association, the Florida Supervisors of Elections provides support for officials running elections in 67 very different counties. While each of our jurisdictions is unique, it’s extremely valuable to have an open and continuing dialogue that allows us to learn from each other’s experiences,” Latimer said. “FSE also allows us to speak with one voice on important issues that affect all of Florida’s voters.”

Latimer was sworn in as the group’s head Monday.

He’ll have a tall task in front of him as the state navigates facilitating elections amid a global pandemic.

Last month the FSE sent a letter asking for more flexibility for local Supervisors of Elections to determine vote-by-mail procedures as voters worry about their health attending polling places as the coronavirus continues its assault on the state.

Some, mostly Republicans, have pushed back against universal mail voting, which could leave the trade group with a fight on its hands in some areas.

The letter did not ask for exclusive vote-by-mail, rather the ability to determine processes that work best in each county.

Latimer was the first Supervisor of Elections to earn the Governor’s Sterling Award, enlisting his office as a model for other offices in the state.

Latimer is a retired major with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. He’s been in office since 2013.