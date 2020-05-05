Connect with us

2020

Second Amendment stalwarts back Kat Cammack for CD 3

2020 Headlines

Lawsuit challenges mail-in ballot rules amid pandemic

2020 Headlines

Joe Biden pressed to choose a black woman as his running mate

2020 Headlines

New Donald Trump ad proclaims he's leading 'American comeback'

2020

Sidelined by pandemic, Donald Trump campaign turns to digital shows

2020 Headlines

Testimony of key figure emerges in felons voting fight

2020

Second Amendment stalwarts back Kat Cammack for CD 3

Cammack snags two more endorsements in the crowded race.

on

Republican congressional candidate Kat Cammack picked up endorsements from Sherrie and Tony McKnight on Tuesday.

The McKnights own Gainesville gun store Big Daddy Guns and online firearms store Big Daddy Unlimited. Sherrie McKnight is the former chairman and state committeewoman for Alachua County. Both McKnights are staunch supporters of the Second Amendment.

“Kat’s knowledge of the people in our District and their needs is invaluable. She has demonstrated from early on in her life to be a woman of character, strength, courage, and grit. These are traits that are in short supply in our Congress from both sides of the aisle these days. With those skills, we believe Kat will fiercely defend our God-given rights as defined in the US Constitution. She will also be a strong asset to President Trump upon his reelection,” the couple said in a joint statement.

“Kat’s experience in D.C. has given her keen insight into the key issues and individuals, how the swamp works, and how to navigate those waters. She is a staunch and active supporter of the Second Amendment, law enforcement, and first responders. If elected, she would be the first Republican woman to ever represent FL-03 in Congress. Kat also has the potential to be the youngest Republican woman in Congress at the time of her arrival. She will be a strong conservative female voice to offer opposing views to those held by the dangerous millennial Democrats, known as the ‘squad.’ We are proud to endorse Kat Cammack in her bid for Congress.”

Cammack is running for the open seat in Florida’s 3rd Congressional District. The McKnights are the latest in a wave of endorsements announced by her campaign, ranging from local leaders to U.S. Senators.

CD 3 became open last year when current U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho announced he would not seek a fifth term in the North Central Florida sear.

Cammack, Yoho’s former deputy chief of staff and campaign manager, was one of many Republicans to launch a campaign following his announcement.

When the qualifying period ended, 10 Republicans had made the primary ballot: Cammack, Ryan ChamberlinTodd ChaseBill EngelbrechtJoe MilladoGavin RollinsJames St. GeorgeJudson SappDavid Theus and Amy Pope Wells.

Cammack is close to the top in fundraising, with $207,000 raised and $166,000 on hand at the end of the first quarter. Sapp and St. George have the most on hand — they have $326,000 and $310,000, respectively — though both have built their advantage through candidate loans.

CD 3 covers Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Putnam and Union counties as well as part of Marion. It is a safe Republican seat.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. DeSantis teases more restaurant capacity on the menu for Phase Two reopening