Second Amendment stalwarts back Kat Cammack for CD 3

Republican congressional candidate Kat Cammack picked up endorsements from Sherrie and Tony McKnight on Tuesday.

The McKnights own Gainesville gun store Big Daddy Guns and online firearms store Big Daddy Unlimited. Sherrie McKnight is the former chairman and state committeewoman for Alachua County. Both McKnights are staunch supporters of the Second Amendment.

“Kat’s knowledge of the people in our District and their needs is invaluable. She has demonstrated from early on in her life to be a woman of character, strength, courage, and grit. These are traits that are in short supply in our Congress from both sides of the aisle these days. With those skills, we believe Kat will fiercely defend our God-given rights as defined in the US Constitution. She will also be a strong asset to President Trump upon his reelection,” the couple said in a joint statement.

“Kat’s experience in D.C. has given her keen insight into the key issues and individuals, how the swamp works, and how to navigate those waters. She is a staunch and active supporter of the Second Amendment, law enforcement, and first responders. If elected, she would be the first Republican woman to ever represent FL-03 in Congress. Kat also has the potential to be the youngest Republican woman in Congress at the time of her arrival. She will be a strong conservative female voice to offer opposing views to those held by the dangerous millennial Democrats, known as the ‘squad.’ We are proud to endorse Kat Cammack in her bid for Congress.”

Cammack is running for the open seat in Florida’s 3rd Congressional District. The McKnights are the latest in a wave of endorsements announced by her campaign, ranging from local leaders to U.S. Senators.

CD 3 became open last year when current U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho announced he would not seek a fifth term in the North Central Florida sear.

Cammack, Yoho’s former deputy chief of staff and campaign manager, was one of many Republicans to launch a campaign following his announcement.

When the qualifying period ended, 10 Republicans had made the primary ballot: Cammack, Ryan Chamberlin, Todd Chase, Bill Engelbrecht, Joe Millado, Gavin Rollins, James St. George, Judson Sapp, David Theus and Amy Pope Wells.

Cammack is close to the top in fundraising, with $207,000 raised and $166,000 on hand at the end of the first quarter. Sapp and St. George have the most on hand — they have $326,000 and $310,000, respectively — though both have built their advantage through candidate loans.

CD 3 covers Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Putnam and Union counties as well as part of Marion. It is a safe Republican seat.