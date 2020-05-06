Christine Hunschofsky rolls out bevy of endorsements after announcing HD 96 run

Connect with us

on

More than two dozen state lawmakers, local leaders and others are endorsing Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky as she seeks former Rep. Kristin Jacobs‘ House seat.

Jacobs passed away in late April following a years-long battle with cancer. Jacobs’ House District 96 encompasses Parkland, where Hunschofsky has served as Mayor since 2016.

“Christine’s commonsense and solution-oriented approach to issues including Medicaid expansion, gun safety and increased funding for mental health are a breath of fresh air,” Sen. Kevin Rader said in a Wednesday statement.

“She is not someone with time for nonsense. Christine will get things done.”

Rader is joined by several House colleagues in endorsing Hunschofsky, including Reps. Dan DaleyMichael Gottlieb and Tina Polsky.

In 2016, Hunschofsky ran to replace then-Mayor Michael Udine following his eventually successful run for the Broward County Commission. She served out the final two years of Udine’s term, before being reelected unopposed in 2018.

That year, Hunschofsky also oversaw one of the worst mass shootings in the state’s history, when 17 people were killed in an attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Fred Guttenberg — who lost his daughter, Jaime, in the attack — also endorsed Hunschofsky Wednesday.

“I’m proud to support Christine because I have seen firsthand the way she leads in times of crisis.” Guttenberg said.

“When my daughter, Jaime, and sixteen other innocent people were murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Christine was truly there for our community. She worked tirelessly to guide our city through its darkest days and I know she’ll bring that same level of devotion with her to the State House.”

In addition to covering Parkland, HD 96 also spans Coconut Creek and parts of Coral Springs and Margate. Saima Farooqui has also registered to run for the seat as a Democrat.

“From students to seniors, Christine is committed to looking out for the most vulnerable in our community,” Broward County Commissioner Mark Bogen said.

Added Hunschofsky, “I do not take lightly the trust that so many have placed in me by endorsing my candidacy.”

“In the State House, I’ll roll up my sleeves on day one in order to tackle the most pressing issues we face like responding to the COVID-19 health emergency, fixing our broken unemployment system and securing assistance for small businesses devastated by the economic impact of the virus. We don’t have time to wait.”

Other endorsers include:

— Coconut Creek Mayor Lou Sarbone

— Coconut Creek Commissioner Becky Tooley

— Coconut Creek Commissioner Sandy Welch

— Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brook

— Coral Springs Vice Mayor Joy Carter

— Coral Springs Commissioner Joshua Simmons

— Dania Beach Mayor Lori Lewellen

— Davie Mayor Judy Paul

— Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis

— Lauderdale Lakes Mayor and former Rep. Hazelle Rogers

— North Lauderdale Mayor Ana Ziade

— Oakland Park Mayor Matt Sparks

— Parkland Vice Mayor Bob Mayersohn

— Parkland Commissioner Ken Cutler

— Parkland Commissioner Stacy Kagan

— Parkland Commissioner Rich Walker

— Plantation Mayor Lynn Stoner

— Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin

— Tamarac Mayor Michelle Gomez

— Former Senator and Democratic CFO nominee Jeremy Ring

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

