AT&T, Miami Marlins Foundation to feed 3K South Florida health care workers

AT&T and the Miami Marlins Foundation are planning to feed around 3,000 health care workers in honor of Nurses Week (May 6-12) and Hospital Week (May 10-16).

AT&T employees and Marlins volunteers began their efforts Wednesday, dropping off the first set of meals at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Suviche and PINCHO restaurants are providing the meals.

Four hospitals will benefit including Jackson Memorial Hospital, Jackson South Medical Center, Jackson North Medical Center and Miami Veterans Administration Hospital.

The charity efforts come as South Florida’s health care workers have been serving at the epicenter of the crisis.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is challenging daily life as we know it and Florida’s healthcare professionals are operating on the frontlines of this crisis,” AT&T Florida President Joe York said Wednesday.

“With those in mind that leave their families every day to help others, AT&T is proud to partner with the Miami Marlins Foundation to feed Miami’s medical professionals. These brave men and women represent the best of us and we are pleased to offer our support.”

AT&T recently donated more than $47,000 to the Marlins Foundation Home Plate Meals Relief Fund, launched in March in anticipation of food insecurity amid the pandemic.

In late April, the organizations also teamed up to distribute 200 meals to the Miami-Dade Police Department to honor first responders.

“In appreciation for the amazing men and women who have dedicated themselves to serve our community during this difficult time, we will be providing complimentary meals to our neighboring all-star nurses and the frontline healthcare professionals,” said Raquel ‘Rocky’ Egusquiza, the Miami Marlins Foundation Executive Director.

“We are thankful for AT&T in joining our efforts in recognizing these incredible individuals.”