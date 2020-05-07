Connect with us

Jax

Jacksonville to ease up on outdoor dining restrictions

Jax

Personnel note: Karen Bowling to be University of North Florida's first VP of Jobs

Headlines Jax

For Jacksonville, austerity measures are nothing new

Headlines Jax

Blue Angels head to Jacksonville, Miami for 'America Strong' flyover Friday

Jax

Florida GOP money makes its way into non-partisan Duval County School Board race

Headlines Jax

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp farm team swing for June 15 season opener
Stock image via Adobe

Jax

Jacksonville to ease up on outdoor dining restrictions

Code enforcement will be suspended for outdoor dining starting Monday.

on

Jacksonville continues to emerge from the COVID-19 cocoon, resuming normal economic activity bit by bit.

The latest reinstated personal liberty came Thursday when Mayor Lenny Curry removed restrictions on outdoor dining.

The goal is to allow restaurants to expand service in a safe environment, possible since the city has “flattened the curve.”

Curry said code enforcement would be suspended for outdoor dining starting Monday, with changes in code forthcoming in a collaboration between Curry’s team and City Councilman Danny Becton.

The Mayor urged people to wear masks and avoid large group gatherings.

“Be safe, be cautious,” he said.

As has been the case throughout the coronavirus response, Curry and Jacksonville have taken their cues from the Governor, who in turn has been vocal in backing up decisions to slowly ramp up commerce and activity.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, in his many press conferences about the coronavirus crisis, has suggested that transmission is most likely in closed buildings.

The Governor has also suggested that restaurants will move closer to normalcy as the state moves into Phase 2 of reopening.

DeSantis said last weekend there aren’t the same limitations on outdoor dining as inside, with restaurants permitted to expand table setups to permit social distancing.

Beyond restaurants, other popular pastimes are returning to normal, slowly, in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens will reopen to the public starting Mother’s Day weekend.

And beaches are open without activity or time restrictions now, with the only caveat continuing to be social distancing.

While Jacksonville has been criticized for opening beaches, rates of new infections continue to decline in Duval County, suggesting the worst of the health crisis may have abated, at least for now.

Testing continues, Curry said, with the Lot J site offering antibody testing “soon,” allowing people to see if they had the virus.

“Right now, it’s reserved for first responders and health care workers,” Curry said.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. DeSantis teases more restaurant capacity on the menu for Phase Two reopening