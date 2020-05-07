Ruth’s List Florida backs Jasmen Rogers-Shaw in primary challenge against Anika Omphroy

Connect with us

The organization appears to be targeting incumbent Democrats who voted for a controversial abortion bill.

on

Ruth’s List Florida is endorsing Jasmen Rogers-Shaw as she mounts a Democratic primary challenge against incumbent Rep. Anika Omphroy.

“The fight for reproductive rights highlights the intersections of power, class, and race,” Rogers -Shaw said.

“I am proud and grateful to be endorsed by Ruth’s List Florida and to continue the work of solidifying our commitment to fight for all Floridians to have access to the full scope of reproductive care.”

Ruth’s List Florida aims to help pro-choice Democratic women get elected. This cycle, the organization appears to be targeting incumbent Democrats who voted for a controversial abortion bill last Session.

The legislation (SB 404) requires minors to obtain parental consent — with some exceptions — before undergoing an abortion.

Omphroy was one of five Democrats who voted for the legislation.

Ruth’s List Florida has already rescinded its endorsement of another one of those Democrats — Rep. Patricia Williams of House District 92. Pam Goodman, the CEO and President of Ruth’s List Florida, said the bill was an inappropriate infringement on a woman’s right to choose.

“Ruth’s List is founded on the principle that women must have the freedom to make their own medical decisions,” Goodman said. “Clearly, Ms. Williams does not share that position — despite her promise to us that she was a pro-choice leader.”

Rogers-Shaw said she fits that bill.

“I am running to ensure that House District 95 has true representation for all that we are — elders on a fixed income, immigrants cultivating safety and stability, young people invested in bright futures, hard-working families that deserve to thrive, low-income residents looking for affordable ways to take care of themselves and their families, business owners looking for community,” Rogers-Shaw said.

“As the daughter of a Baptist minister, I understand the power of faith through action in the political system. We are called to act on behalf of the most vulnerable, to bring justice and equity at all levels. I am running to ensure that House District 95 has true representation, and I am dedicated to building power in the Florida Legislature by lifting every voice.”

Rogers-Shaw previously served as a Florida staffer on Elizabeth Warren‘s unsuccessful 2020 presidential bid.

HS 95 spans portions of Broward County including North Lauderdale, Sunrise and Lauderhill.

Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

