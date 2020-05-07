Connect with us

Headlines South Florida

Miami-Dade County rejects paid leave plan for county contractors

Headlines Influence

Journalists express befuddlement over Ron DeSantis' attack strategy

Headlines Jax

Jacksonville's Crowley Solutions transporting millions of coronavirus supplies

Federal Headlines

Rick Scott continues war of words with New York politicians

Headlines Panhandle

Nikki Fried: Wind, low humidity threaten 'Five Mile Swamp Fire'

Headlines Influence

Democrats won't get COVID-19 Special Session

Headlines

Miami-Dade County rejects paid leave plan for county contractors

The measure would have granted seven days of paid sick leave annually.

on

The Miami-Dade Commission Policy Council on Thursday shot down a plan to extend paid leave benefits to county-contracted workers.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava proposed the initiative in January before the novel coronavirus had an extensive hold on the county and the rest of the nation.

Thursday’s decision, however, comes as Miami-Dade continues to serve as the epicenter for the outbreak in Florida.

Employees who work directly for the county already receive paid sick and paid family leave. But businesses who contract with the county are not required to give their employees similar benefits.

The measure would have granted seven days of paid sick leave per year and would have applied to any business that contracts with the county for an amount exceeding $100,000 and has 15 or more employees.

In February, the Commission delayed a vote on the proposal. Miami-Dade Commissioner Esteban Bovo — who is also competing with Levine Cava to be the county’s next Mayor — opposed the plan due to its projected costs.

“I know we live today in a Bernie Sanders world, where everybody is going to get something for free,” Bovo said, accordinng to the Miami Herald. “News flash: Somebody has to pay for this.”

A county projection showed the plan upping contract costs by close to 3%. Opponents argued contractors could cut jobs or pass costs to taxpayers.

Thursday’s vote killed the move once and for all, with the Commission’s Policy Council refusing to advance the measure to a final vote.

“Today’s action by the Policy Council of the Miami-Dade County Commission to reject a starting point for earned sick leave for local workers is not only wrong, it’s irresponsible as we confront a global pandemic,” said Manny Orozco, Deputy Campaign Manager for Levine Cava’s mayoral campaign.

“The policy introduced by Commissioner Levine Cava is modeled after federal legislation that is in practice today and establishes important benchmarks that gives workers essential protections.”

The Miami-Dade Democratic Party Chairman Steve Simeonidis called the decision an “embarrassment” amid the COVID-19 outbreak on the county.

“What message does this send to those who worry that calling in sick could leave them without a job or lost wages?” Simeonidis asked.

“This is a moment in time when we need to embrace policies that protect those workers who are on the frontlines delivering critical care and services. Rejecting any form of earned sick leave is shocking and irresponsible.”

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. DeSantis teases more restaurant capacity on the menu for Phase Two reopening