Jacksonville's Crowley Solutions transporting millions of coronavirus supplies

U.S. military personnel unloading supplies moved by Crowley Solutions based in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville’s Crowley Solutions transporting millions of coronavirus supplies

The company has shipped nearly 20 million meals to front-line workers.

One of Northeast Florida’s largest logistics companies has now helped move millions of meals and pieces of personal protective equipment in the throes of the coronavirus outbreak.

Jacksonville-based Crowley Solutions reports it has shipped nearly 20 million meals ready to eat and 2 million personal protection equipment items including masks, goggles and other supplies to first responders and military personnel on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Crowley is partnering with the Department of Defense and multiple other federal agencies.

“Crowley is especially proud to help and serve U.S. warfighters and our citizens to be safe and respond to the coronavirus,” said Patrick Wallace, Crowley Solutions vice president of supply chain. “To be able to help them in this time of need is deeply critical and meaningful to our work. We thank every one of our truck drivers, vendors and logistics professionals who make these moves a reality each day.”

Nationwide, local governments, first responders and hospitals have been struggling to maintain adequate supplies of PPE.

In addition to the personal protection equipment and MREs, Crowley has also helped move 100,000 bottles of disinfectant to military and civilian government personnel, another commodity that has been in short supply amid consumer paranoia that led to mass buying at the beginning of the pandemic.

Out of the 19.7 million MREs, 18.5 million have been shipped by Crowley to government emergency management efforts. Another 1.2 million MREs have been transported to needy families in Pennsylvania.

Crowley has a contract with Defense Freight Transportation Services under U.S. Transportation Command.

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at dixonator2@hotmail.com.

