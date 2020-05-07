Florida’s business licensing agency opens COVID-19 complaint portal

The state’s licensing agency is soliciting the public to report businesses breaking the Governor’s guidelines for reopening.

Even as Florida is a few days into Phase One of Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ plan to return society to normal, businesses are operating under varying regulations. But some business owners are flouting the Governor’s orders and opening their doors anyway.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) has set up a website where the public can file complaints against businesses they think are breaking DeSantis’ executive orders. Bars, nightclubs, restaurants, lodging, vacation rentals, barbershops and salons are subject to complaints, as are any business not directly addressed in the orders.

Restaurant dining rooms, retail storefronts and museums can operate at 25% capacity, although outdoor dining is unlimited as long as tables are kept at least 6 feet apart. Bars, pubs and nightclubs that make 50% of their revenue off alcohol sales are still limited to off-premise alcohol sales.

Barbershops, salons and personal care businesses are still closed during Phase One, although they can still sell their products online. The ban on short-term vacation rentals also continues in Phase One with the same exceptions for persons performing military, emergency, governmental, health or infrastructure response, or travelers engaged in non-vacation commercial activities.

The various orders DeSantis extended are compiled in his outline of the first in three steps toward a complete reopening (Executive Order 20-112), which began Monday. Violating that order is punishable by a second-degree misdemeanor — no more than 60 days imprisonment and a $500 fine.

Those reporting a business can provide their own personal information, but don’t need to and can ask to not be contacted. A report must include the business’ name and address, the date of the event and the reason for the complaint.

DeSantis has suggested Florida could enter Phase Two in a matter of weeks rather than months, but that’s subject to a continued decrease in the share of new COVID-19 cases in the state.