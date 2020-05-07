Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida's business licensing agency opens COVID-19 complaint portal

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Which Florida beaches are closed? Which are still open?

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

1,600 Floridians dead from COVID-19

Coronavirus in Florida

Visitors are still barred from juvenile detention facilities

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Here's which Florida communities have lockdown or stay-at-home orders in place

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

COVID-19 responses also keeping Florida flu in check

Coronavirus in Florida

Florida’s business licensing agency opens COVID-19 complaint portal

DBPR is asking for help spotting businesses violating Phase One rules.

on

The state’s licensing agency is soliciting the public to report businesses breaking the Governor’s guidelines for reopening.

Even as Florida is a few days into Phase One of Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ plan to return society to normal, businesses are operating under varying regulations. But some business owners are flouting the Governor’s orders and opening their doors anyway.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) has set up a website where the public can file complaints against businesses they think are breaking DeSantis’ executive orders. Bars, nightclubs, restaurants, lodging, vacation rentals, barbershops and salons are subject to complaints, as are any business not directly addressed in the orders.

Restaurant dining rooms, retail storefronts and museums can operate at 25% capacity, although outdoor dining is unlimited as long as tables are kept at least 6 feet apart. Bars, pubs and nightclubs that make 50% of their revenue off alcohol sales are still limited to off-premise alcohol sales.

Barbershops, salons and personal care businesses are still closed during Phase One, although they can still sell their products online. The ban on short-term vacation rentals also continues in Phase One with the same exceptions for persons performing military, emergency, governmental, health or infrastructure response, or travelers engaged in non-vacation commercial activities.

The various orders DeSantis extended are compiled in his outline of the first in three steps toward a complete reopening (Executive Order 20-112), which began Monday. Violating that order is punishable by a second-degree misdemeanor — no more than 60 days imprisonment and a $500 fine.

Those reporting a business can provide their own personal information, but don’t need to and can ask to not be contacted. A report must include the business’ name and address, the date of the event and the reason for the complaint.

DeSantis has suggested Florida could enter Phase Two in a matter of weeks rather than months, but that’s subject to a continued decrease in the share of new COVID-19 cases in the state.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. DeSantis teases more restaurant capacity on the menu for Phase Two reopening