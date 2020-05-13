Last Call for 5.13.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

The coronavirus pandemic dramatically altered the school year. In-person classes are canceled, graduation ceremonies have been pushed back and standardized tests were scrubbed.

More changes are coming.

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran issued an emergency order Wednesday that axes teacher evaluations and extends the deadline for educators to renew certifications expiring June 30 to Dec. 31. The Department of Education previously authorized a fee waiver for certification exams.

The order also makes sweeping changes in early learning and at state colleges.

One of the largest makes job searches a qualifying purpose for families to gain eligibility for child care and suspends a requirement that parents and guardians work or attend school 20 hours a week.

Within the Florida College System, the education department has suspended the requirement that college boards of trustees submit spending plans for the current fiscal year; eliminated dual enrollment and college placement tests through the end of the fall semester; and allows institutions more flexibility in transferring certain funds to respond to the crisis.

The order will remain in effect for the duration of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order declaring COVID-19 a public health emergency. DeSantis’ issued the original order in mid-March and extended May 8. It will remain in effect for 60 days unless the Governor pulls it back or orders another extension.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 41,236 FL residents (+432 since Tuesday)

— 1,166 Non-FL residents (+47 since Tuesday)

Origin:

— 1,921 Travel related

— 17,727 Contact with a confirmed case

— 1,768 Both

— 19,820 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 7,595 in FL

Deaths:

— 1,827 in FL

Unemployment numbers

As of Tuesday:

Total claims: 1,935,979

— Confirmed unique claims: 1,405,356

— Claim verification queue: 305,074

— Claims processed: 1,100,282

— Claims paid: 693,950 (+28,001 since Monday)

Total paid out: $1.77 billion (+$50 million since Monday)

“This separation — human beings are not meant to be separated, particularly family members, and especially some of our residents as they get older. These are important moments and we want to get them back together, so we’ll work hard to do that very soon.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, on the nursing home visitation ban.

