Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Roads less traveled: Empty roads allow more FDOT project accelerations

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Ron DeSantis bashes modeling used by Florida's emergency management agency

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Ron DeSantis, health officials say most of Florida is past peak infections

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

CFO Jimmy Patronis lays blame on China, demands financial restitution

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

386 new COVID-19 cases in Florida Monday, 14 deaths

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Here's which Florida communities have lockdown or stay-at-home orders in place
Stock image via Adobe.

Coronavirus in Florida

Roads less traveled: Empty roads allow more FDOT project accelerations

FDOT is hitting the gas on 45 projects for a total of 650 contract days.

on

The Department of Transportation is continuing to take advantage of the reduced road traffic from COVID-19, putting 45 more projects on an expedited timetable.

Last month, the department (FDOT) announced a handful of accelerations, including a rework of Interstate 4 in Orlando. With one third of the normal amount of drivers on the highway, Secretary Kevin Thibault said conditions were safe to close more lanes and advance the project by a month or two.

Despite the state beginning Phase One of reopening last week, traffic is still low enough to hit the gas on other projects. The 45 projects will be accelerated through a cumulative 650 contract days.

“The transportation industry is vital to our economy and is essential as we move forward to re-open Florida,” Thibault said in a statement. “We will continue to accelerate projects as much as possible, while also incorporating the CDC’s safety and sanitation guidelines.”

The department moved up the timetable for some projects by two months or more, others by as little as a week. Improvements to interstates 95 and 275 are among those accelerated by the department.

Twelve projects in Northwest Florida, two in Northeast Florida, seven in West Central Florida, five in East Central Florida, five in Southwest Florida and 14 in Southeast Florida comprise the 45 accelerations.

A month ago to the day, when FDOT announced the I-4 acceleration, Gov. Ron DeSantis highlighted the lockdown period as an opportunity to keep jobs rolling and the state advancing during the economic slump.

“The bottom line is we should take advantage of this pause,” DeSantis said. “People aren’t able to go to work, kids aren’t going to school, so there’s a lot of negatives involved. But the fact that we don’t have as many people on the roads, let’s take advantage of that and try to make some progress, and that’s exactly what Kevin’s doing.”

While more people are on the road now, back at work or getting haircuts, traffic is still down. One tracking project estimates travel in Florida is down 12.8% as of Thursday, ranking the state as the 18th-most sheltered and also below Washington, D.C.

In Miami-Dade County, travel is down 19.3% and down 18.9% in Broward County. The data analysis firm, SafeGraph, found travel in Orange County is down 16.9%.

County Road 270A in Gadsden County is receiving the largest acceleration. FDOT will accelerate replacing steel members and painting steel superstructure components by 70 days.

In Southeast Florida, the Turnpike is getting a couple pick-me-ups. One Miami-Dade County project will be shortened by a week and another in St. Lucie County is being accelerated by two weeks.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

What you need to know about barbershop, salon reopenings in Florida on Monday.